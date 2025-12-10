Eight youth football players from Philadelphia's United Thoroughbreds football team were arrested in Florida after a brazen theft at Dick's Sporting Goods in Polk County. Authorities recovered 47 items worth more than £1,500 ($2,000) from the teenagers.

The incident unfolded just hours before the team's championship game, leaving the players in custody instead of on the field.

Dick's Sporting Goods Theft

The teenagers, aged 14 to 15, have been charged with felonies, including retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft.

The group had travelled to Florida to participate in a youth football championship game. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, on Saturday morning, 6 December 2025, the teens took an Uber to the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Posner Plaza, Davenport—not to shop, but to steal.

'They came into the store in two groups and began to systematically steal products. And that's exactly what they did—they stole, and they stole, and they stole,' the sheriff said during a press conference.

In the CCTV footage released by Polk County, the teens can be seen going through the items and attempting to leave the store, unaware that police were already alerted and waiting outside.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the stolen items included shirts, shorts, gloves, and even underwear. Since these players were caught and in the custody of the authorities, they were unable to participate in the football game they had travelled to Florida for.

'Now, not only did they steal 47 items, but ostensibly they may have caused their team to lose the championship and the football game because I don't know if these all were starters or not, but I can tell you that we were finishers. We arrested them. We took them to the juvenile assessment centre, and we put them in lockup,' Sheriff Judd said.

He also noted that the team's coach had reportedly asked authorities not to lock the teens up and allegedly requested that the store manager not to press charges.

'They were not taking bubblegum one piece to chew. They stole over $2,000 worth of products. Over 47 different products they stole,' the sheriff reiterated, justifying the arrests.

Coach Speaks Up On Theft Incident

Meanwhile, Raekwon Bynes, coach of the United Thoroughbreds, spoke with NBC10 Investigators about how he learned of the theft.

Bynes said that he went to wake up the players only to find out that eight of them were missing. 'I got a phone call simultaneously saying that, "Hey, coach, can you come get us from Dick Sporting Goods?" And when I got there, that's when I found out everything that was going on,' Bynes recalled.

The coach admitted that he had asked authorities and the manager of Dick's Sporting Goods not to press charges, but his request was unsuccessful.

Bynes, who has been the offensive coordinator for the Olney-based team for six years, stressed that the teens must face the consequences of their actions. 'We emphasise discipline, prayer, and schoolwork,' Bynes said.

He expressed his disappointment with the eight players, adding: 'I just hope they take this as a lesson and realise that actions have consequences—not just for themselves, but for those around them.'

After the game and the incident, Bynes said the team returned to Philadelphia, and the players didn't share much about the incident that unfolded over the weekend. 'When a kid knows they did wrong, they're disappointing themselves. They can't even look at me in the face,' he said.

Bynes confirmed that the players charged for stealing are no longer part of the team, both as a consequence of their actions and because they have already aged out. It remains unclear when the eight teens will appear in court in Florida.

United Thoroughbreds Statement

The United Thoroughbreds have also released a statement regarding the incident, revealing that the players involved, along with their families, have been receiving threats, harassment, and hateful messages.

In the statement, the organisation said the players involved 'are fully aware of the seriousness of their actions, and we are working closely with their families, school representatives, and appropriate authorities to ensure that this becomes a moment of learning, responsibility, and growth.'

They added that they are committed to guiding the teens through this process.

The organisation also urged the community to prioritise the well-being of the students involved.

'No child, parent, or coach should ever be subjected to threats, harassment, or hateful messages. The death threats and targeted hostility being directed toward these young athletes are unacceptable and dangerous. We are asking our community to prioritise the safety and well-being of every child involved, regardless of the circumstances. We ask for understanding, patience, and compassion as we guide our players through this situation.'