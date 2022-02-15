Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema faced the press on Monday, ahead of his team's highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The first leg of the last-16 tie is set to take place on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, and the Frenchman has confirmed that he is determined to play.

However, Benzema admitted that despite being mentally 100% ready to face PSG, he still needs more time to make a decision on whether or not he is physically ready. While he wants to help his team win, he also knows that he can't risk exacerbating his injury. The number 9 picked up a hamstring injury in La Liga against Elche three weeks ago, and has not played a single minute since.

"I've done a lot of hours of work and I feel much better," Benzema said, just hours after posting a video of himself working in the gym. "Now we have a training session to see if I can play, but I need to get more of that feeling of being on the pitch," he added.

He then said that he travelled with the squad armed with determination. "I'm always going to fight for my team, if not I'd have stayed in Madrid, but I don't want to get injured anymore," he said.

The Real Madrid squad was scheduled to train at the Parc des Princes on Monday evening, and it remains to be seen what decision has been made. "In my head I'm ready but now I have to see physically. It's a big game and if I have to play tomorrow I'll give everything," said Benzema.

He then said that he is confident that his teammates can pick up the slack in case he does not feel good enough to play yet. "The team has been able to win without me. I've done everything to get there. There's one training session and I hope to be well, but we mustn't take any risks because the season is very long."

Indeed, Real Madrid need to advance to the next round of the Champions League, but they are also still competing for the La Liga title. As it stands, they are only leading by four points. Over the weekend, they only managed a draw against Villarreal, dropping two crucial points. Many supporters missed Benzema's finishing touch, and his possible absence in the match against PSG has been a cause for concern.

Los Blancos need their best attackers to compete against PSG, but they also need a tight defence. Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature for PSG on Tuesday, but Benzema wants to put the transfer speculations aside for now.

"It's a very big game and playing against Kylian is special because we play in the national team together. As you know, he could one day come to Madrid but now we are both here to win the game." For his part, Mbappe also said that his only goal is to win the match for his current club.