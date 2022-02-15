Football legend David Beckham is convinced that it is a "dream" for every football fan to witness the upcoming UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain. He is also looking forward to the match, but has refused to make a prediction between the two clubs that he both played for as a professional.

The first leg will be played on Tuesday, February 15 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. It is the most highly-anticipated clash in this round, with both teams seen as "favourites" to lift the trophy. "If we look at the players and the history of these two teams. the passion of the fans in these two cities, this meeting is a dream for any fan," he said in an interview shared by PSG

The Briton, who first gained fame through his stint with Premier League side Manchester United, admitted that he can't pick a winner between the two sides. Beckham played for Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007, before joining PSG later in his career in 2013.

Read more PSG vs Real Madrid: Neymar, Sergio Ramos injury update

He explained that he will just be happy to enjoy quality football from both sides. "I'm glad I won't be in the stadium. It would have been great to see two teams that I played for playing each other." Beckham then said that he would prefer to watch the match without prying eyes analysing his reactions.

"To be honest, I'd prefer to watch it at home in front of my TV. That way I can celebrate every goal, no matter who scores," he added.

The footballer-turned team owner is now in charge of Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the United States. However, he still keeps abreast of what's happening back in Europe. Knowing both Real Madrid and PSG, he is expecting an action-filled match. "It could be a very attacking game. Two great teams are facing each other, and they're two of the most exciting teams around at the moment."

The match is indeed going to be colourful, especially with a lot of intertwined stories between the teams. The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is on everyone's minds, and everyone is wondering if former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be available to play in what could be a bittersweet homecoming to the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg.