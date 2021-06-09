Karmin Benzema's highly glorified return to the French national football team may be short lived after he suffered an injury in last night's match against Bulgaria.

France managed a comfortable 2-0 victory, but the win was overshadowed by the Real Madrid striker's injury in the first half. There are fears that France may be without Benzema when they begin their Euro 2020 campaign.

Benzema was taken off the pitch just before the half-time break, with attacking companions Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud taking over the scoring duties in each half. The Barcelona forward drew first blood within the opening 30 minutes, as he took advantage of a Kylian Mbappe attack that got deflected to the edge of the area. Griezmann dazzled the crowd with a spectacular bicycle kick that found its way to the back of the net off another deflection.

Read more Kylian Mbappe explains why he rejected Real Madrid transfer offer

Much was expected from Benzema, who has returned to the squad after being left out due to a massive controversy five years ago. He was unable to score this time, as he went down with an injured knee after a clash with Bulgaria's Ivan Turistov before the break. Didier Deschamps chose to take him out of the match to be replaced by Giroud.

The substitute did not disappoint, as he doubled the lead for France late in the second half. He latched onto a perfect cross from Benjamin Pavard, sealing the team's victory.

France will be facing Germany in the opening match of their Euro 2020 campaign on June 15. The details of Benzema's condition have not been announced, and fans are hoping that he was only taken out as a precaution. The team will be hoping to have him fit and ready when they face the Germans.

Real Madrid is also monitoring the situation, as the club is weary of any injuries to its roster. They ended last season without any silverware after suffering over 60 injuries throughout the squad. Benzema had to play with a broken finger for a large part of the campaign, but he has been one of the more consistently reliable members of the squad.