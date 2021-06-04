The summer transfer window is in full swing and Real Madrid fans are pushing for the club to finally sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has spoken up about his relationship with the Spanish club, and revealed the reason why he turned down the opportunity to join Los Blancos in 2014.

It seems only yesterday when headlines were filled with news about Mbappe visiting the Spanish capital to have a look around Real Madrid's facilities. It was also when a photo of his Cristiano Ronaldo shrine in his childhood bedroom went viral.

During his trip to Madrid, Mbappe met his idol, Ronaldo, and then-assistant manager Zinedine Zidane. The French legend had taken a keen interest in the youngster, and had been trying to sign him for many years even when he eventually took over as first-team coach. However, despite all the hype and publicity, Mbappe has remained in France.

Marca picked up an interview with L'Obs where Mbappe said, "My parents wanted me to start my career in France, to be educated in France. To play football, but also to continue my education. To go to Spain, even if it was with Zidane, it was another country, another culture..."

Now that he is all grown up at 22 years old, Mbappe has gained a lot of experience playing at the club level and the French national team. He did not confirm if he is finally ready to make the move to join Los Blancos, but he did admit that he is ready for new challenges.

"I always want to set myself challenges, because that allows you not to relax," Mbappe said.

He also shared that he felt a lot of pressure after he rose to stardom at such a young age. Being a Real Madrid player comes with lot of pressure, but fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema said that he believes Mbappe has what it takes to join the club.

The two players are currently on national team duty together, and it is believed that Benzema is doing his best to convince his countryman to finally make the move. Benzema's presence in the dressing room will be reassuring for Mbappe, now that Zidane is no longer at the helm.

PSG has yet to lock down a contract extension with Mbappe, whose current deal expires in 2022. Now is the time for Real Madrid to pounce, and the football world is waiting with bated breath.