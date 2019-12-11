A wedding reception at Lampeter's Falcondale Hotel in Ceredigion, Wales turned into a disaster when the drunken best man went on a rampage. Tomos Wilson was tried and found guilty of five charges of assault and two charges of criminal damage. Tomos attacked the bride, her two sisters, and her mother. He later assaulted a hotel staff member and caused property damage. During Tomos' trial, his brother, who was the groom on the night of the incident, was missing in court. It was revealed that Steffan Wilson has been in police custody since December 1 for assaulting a man outside a nightclub.

On July 27, the wedding party had proceeded to a night of merriment at Lampeter's Falcondale Hotel. The bride's family claimed that Steffan was drunk, so they had been trying to assist him back to his room.

However, Tomos and his other brother, Harry Wilson, claimed that the bride, Erin Mason-George had slapped Steffan. The two brothers also told the court that it was the Mason-George family that started attacking the Wilson brothers.

The Aberystwyth court heard the accounts of how Tomos hit Erin and then pulled her wedding dress, making her fall down a flight of stairs. Tomos also assaulted Erin's mother, Linda Mason-George, and sister, Dion Mason-George. Tomos also grabbed Erin's other sister by the neck, leaving her bruised.

Later on, Tomos assaulted the manager at the hotel and broke the hotel's fixtures and fittings.

Even though Tomos denied all charges against him, the court found him guilty of two charges of criminal damage and five charges of assault. For his crimes, Tomos is subject to 12-months of a community order and 240 hours of unpaid work. He will also be paying £250 each to Erin and Cally, £100 each to Linda, Dion and the hotel's manager, costs of £960 and a victim surcharge of £90.

The groom was unable to attend the trial where his wife's family went against his brother. Steffan, a Section Commander in the Army based at Catterick, North York, is in police custody since December 1. Mail Online revealed that the 25-year-old soldier attacked a 43-year-old man in Northallerton. Steffan will be spending Christmas behind bars as he awaits his trial for attempted murder.