There is good news as well as bad news for "Better Call Saul" fans. The "Breaking Bad" prequel starring Bob Oddenkirk has been renewed for the sixth season. However, it will be the final one.

AMC's critically acclaimed series that revolves around the life of Saul Goodman now has an end date. The news was confirmed by Peter Gould and fellow executive producer and co-creator Vince Gilligan at the show's Television Critics' Association winter press tour panel.

"From day one of 'Better Call Saul,' my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," said Gould as reported by Variety. "We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we're going to do our damnedest to stick the landing."

The big announcement comes ahead of season 5 premiere that is scheduled for Sunday, February 23 on AMC.

The showrunners were joined by series' actors including Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mondo when he revealed the news. In addition, he also revealed that they are going to end the series with 63 episodes and that's exactly what they "wanted and hoped for."

Gould continued to delve deeper into the details of the series and revealed that "Better Call Saul" season 5 will see the return of several fan-favourite characters. Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada will reportedly be reprising the roles of Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez, respectively.

Meanwhile, fans continue to hope to see "Breaking Bad" characters Bryan Cranston's Walter and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman. During the announcement, he addressed the rumours and suggested that this will never happen.

"Better Call Saul" is set several years before the events of "Breaking Bad." It revolves around the transformation of ex-conman Jimmy McGill into small-time lawyer Saul Goodman. With the help of his cases, he finds his way to the underworld of drug trafficking.

"Better Call Saul" season 6 is slated to premiere in 2021.