A new look at American singer Beyoncé's "Black is King" has arrived. Posted on her official Instagram account, the trailer features the Grammy-winning singer narrating a story for the introduction.

"You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar," Beyoncé says in voiceover as the trailer opens. "To be one and the same, and still unlike any other."

Directed, written, and executive produced by Beyoncé, the film was originally planned as visual companion to the 2019 film "The Lion King: The Gift." The visual album which is also being described as a film is slated to release on Friday, July 31, two weeks after the one-year anniversary of Disney's "The Lion King."

Sharing a minute-long trailer on her Instagram, the singer calls "Black is King" her "passion project" and "labour of love." Along with the clip she posted a lengthy caption talking about the film that she suggests is "meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry."

According to the singer, who gave her voice to "The Lion King" character Nala, the vision of the film was strengthened further in the wake of the events of 2020. With this visual album, she aims "to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy."

"This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts," she writes in the caption.

"The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honoured in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne," Disney previously said of "Black Is King" as noted by Rolling Stone.

"Black Is King," tells a story of a young African king who undergoes a journey of his lifetime. The story is told in the voices of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles Lawson, Naomi Campbell, Blue Ivy Carter, and others. The filming of the movie took place in the second half of the year 2019 at various locations including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Belgium, London, New York, and more.