A bizarre conspiracy theory peddled by a congressional candidate in the United States claims that Beyonce is faking being black.

KW Miller, who is running to represent Florida's 18th Congressional District in the November elections, is convinced that Beyonce is in reality an Italian woman who is faking being black for exposure.

Miller claimed that the pop-star is of Italian descent, and her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Miller wrote: "Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure...This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCE YOU ARE ON NOTICE."

BeyoncÃ© is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÃ‰ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!#GreatAwakening #QAnon #WWG1GWA #Trump2020 — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 4, 2020

The independent candidate also claimed that the pop star's 2016 song "Formation" was a "secret coded message to the globalists," and that the "satanist" song admitted that the 38-year-old musician was "demonic and that she worshipped in the Satanist churches located in Alabama & Louisiana." He even claimed that the "Irreplaceable" hitmaker keeps Satanist symbols in her bag.

"In the Satanist "Formation" song Beyonce shouts out a 'Black Bill Gates in the making.' Consequently, in 2020 we see Black Lives Matter terrorising the country at the same time as Bill Gates pushes a COVID vaccination. She was getting the ladies in formation 4 years ago. Why?" the politician explained his twisted theory.

Miller further claimed that the lyrics "Becky with the good hair" which appeared in Beyonce's song "Sorry" in her "Lemonade" album was also a coded message for the globalists, through which she encouraged people to call 'Becky' while apologising. "Oh...a Soros operative? Interesting. All goes through London," Miller wrote.

Miller is also a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump and adherent of the QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged "deep state" against Trump and his supporters. After targeting Beyonce, Miller claimed that "On My Own" singer Patti LaBelle is another Illuminati globalist puppet.

Beyonce is yet to react to the bizarre claims made by the politician. This isn't the first time that the Grammy-winning singer or her husband Jay-Z has been caught up in conspiracy theories. One of the wild fantasy theory is that the parents-of-three are members of "the Illuminati," and are secretly ushering a revolution, a new world order, brainwashing the public through music videos and dance routines, reports Forbes.

Meanwhile, Beyonce attracted criticism over her upcoming visual album "Black is King," as the critics claimed the pop-star is using African cultures for her personal gain.

The pop-star's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram over the weekend to defend the album and wrote: "Those who are criticising the film (before they even see it) saying it's unauthentic, upset that B doesn't actually go to Africa or say that Bey is simply using African cultures for gain are wrong." Tina also wrote that her daughter "has a right to her heritage as well as anyone else in the world."