Bill Murray said he was initially reluctant to join "Ghostbusters II" but Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts pitched a story that convinced him. But that story never made it on screen.

The 70-year-old comedian admitted in a candid interview with Collider that he was never inclined to the idea of a "Ghostbusters" sequel. He was "very, very very reluctant to do it" and was definitely in "no hurry" to do the film. For him, the only reason anyone would want to make a sequel is to cash in on the success of the original.

"I probably thought that the only reason anyone would want another one was just to make money. And I was probably the most reluctant," Murray admitted but shared that someone "outfoxed" him anyway.

"I don't know if Ivan (Reitman )set it up, but they got us all back together in a room, and really, we hadn't been together in a room since the movie came out and it was just really, really fun to be together. We were really funny together. Those are some really wonderful, really funny guys and girls," he shared as he recalled meeting with Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, whom he described as "really spectacular women and funny as hell."

"They got us all together and they pitched a story idea that was really great. I thought, 'Holy cow, we could make that work. It ended up not being the story they wrote. They got us in the sequel under false pretenses," Murray revealed.

Read more Why did the Ghostbusters reboot fail? Dan Ackroyd blames director Paul Feig

He added that Harold Ramis had a great idea for "Ghostbusters II." But he was caught off guard when he realised they were not doing the story they had all agreed on.

"But by the time we got to shooting it, I showed up on set and went, 'What the hell is this? What is this thing?' But we were already shooting it, so we had to figure out how to make it work," the actor recalled.

Nonetheless, Murray admitted that he had a lot of fun filming "Ghostbusters II" with a "great bunch of people." He still thinks the original movie is better than the sequel though "just because the first cut is the deepest."