Bindi Irwin cannot get enough of her baby girl. She took to social media on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of her daughter sleeping.

The "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star took a picture of her daughter sleeping soundly in her cot with her arms seemingly stretched out to her head. She captioned the Instagram photo, "Our beautiful girl, always dreaming."

The photo comes just days after Irwin documented her baby girl turning a week old after her birth on March 25. She said the week has been "filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old.

This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love. pic.twitter.com/u8yFEaaaV1 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 1, 2021

The 22-year old and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their firstborn on the same day as their first wedding anniversary. They named her Grace Warrior Irwin Powell as a tribute to her dad, the late Steve Irwin, and to her great-grandmother.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," Irwin explained in a previous post where she introduced her baby girl to the world.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad," she continued as she admitted that "there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love" she and Powell have in their hearts for their daughter. Irwin said their baby girl "chose the perfect day to be born."

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Powell also expressed his happiness and excitement to have their daughter home as he shared another photo of the adorable baby smiling.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

After waiting 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life.

You have a big life ahead and you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing us on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️ pic.twitter.com/tk08ZQVrpy — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) March 26, 2021

A source told US Weekly that both parents were thrilled that Grace was born on their first wedding anniversary as it "made the date even more special to them as a growing family." They are both hands-on with their daughter and are always "excited for every little thing that comes next."

Irwin and Powell reportedly "make a great team" raising their baby girl. They cannot wait to take Grace on nature walks and show all the animals living at Australia Zoo.