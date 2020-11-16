After Chadwick Boseman's tragic demise, the future of "Black Panther II" remains a concern for filmmakers and fans. While the movie is definitely happening, who will fill in for the titular role remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has confirmed that they will not be replacing Chadwick Boseman with his digital double using CGI. Speaking with an Argentinean outlet Clarin, Marvel Studios EVP Vicotria Alonso confirmed the news.

"No. There's only one Chadwick and he's not with us," said Alonso as translated and quoted by The Wrap. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Read more Letitia Wright says it's 'strange' to do 'Black Panther' sequel without Chadwick Boseman

Boseman who played the role of Marvel superhero Black Panther or King T'Challa died of colon cancer earlier in 2020. The actor was diagnosed with the disease in the year 2016 and was undergoing treatment surreptitiously. Many including the filmmakers were not aware of Boseman's battle with cancer as he continued to work while receiving the treatment. The actor passed away on Aug. 28, at the age of 43.

Boseman who appeared in the movies "Get on Up" and "Marshall," received critical acclaim and international fame for playing the superhero. He was decorated with several accolades and awards for his portrayal of Black Panther in four MCU films.

Speaking with the publication, Alonso also talked about Boseman's contribution to the Marvel studios. She said he a "wonder of a human being" and they definitely plan to honour his legacy.

As per Alonso, his contribution "elevated" them as a company and he "has left his moment in history."

"But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise," Alonso added.

"Black Panther II" was confirmed in 2018 and it was in development for release on May 6, 2022.