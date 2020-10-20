Letitia Wright, who played Shuri opposite Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in "Black Panther," said making a sequel without the actor feels strange.

The actress portrayed Black Panther's sister in the Marvel film and was one of the people who were greatly affected by Boseman's death. She considered him family and even referred to the late actor as "my brother." Thus, any mention or talks about a potential return to the sequel a month after his death remains impossible.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," Wright said in an interview with Porter Magazine.

"The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it," she added.

The 26-year old honoured Boseman following his death with an emotional poem in which she said she wished she got the chance "to say goodbye."

"It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine," Wright began adding, "Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn't know this is what I was waking up to — my brother, an angel on earth, departed."

"A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can't describe how I feel — how we all feel — that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality," she continued.

Wright revealed that she messaged Boseman many times but thought he was just busy. She never knew that he was dealing with so much pain as he secretly battled with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Boseman's death not only left many hearts broken but also left Marvel Studios scratching their heads on what to do with the "Black Panther" franchise moving forward. There have been reports that the studios will bring back the actor in a cameo through CGI. Rumours have it that Wright will take the mantle of Black Panther to follow the comicbook storyline. But till then, fans will just have to wait for concrete updates on the sequel.