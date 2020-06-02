Several top record labels in the music industry have called for a blackout Tuesday to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other African-American people.

George Floyd, an African American man, died on May 25 in Minnesota after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes despite his repeated pleadings that he "can't breathe." Floyd was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli.

To observe the blackout on Tuesday, the music industry has decided to turn off the music for a day. MTV and BET went dark for eight minutes and 46 seconds in support of Black Lives Matter and racial injustice, days after riots erupted across the United States and other parts of the world to protest the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, reports ABC News.

Music-based companies Live Nation and TikTok, as well as the Recording Academy, have also announced their support to the movement to demand fair treatment towards the African-American community. Spotify is adding a silent track to some playlists to show their support.

Columbia Records, the Sony label which is home to several A-list musicians including Beyonce, Bob Dylan, Adele also announced that it will observe 'Black Out Tuesday,' saying: "This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity."

"Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen," the label stated.

UMG's Interscope Geffen A&M Records, which has Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish among its clients, went a step further and announced that it would not release any music this week, and will instead contribute to organisations that help to bail out protesters.

Sony imprints RCA Records and Epic Records; the Universal Music Group divisions Republic Records, Def Jam, UMG Nashville, Capitol Records and Island Records; and the Warner Music Group imprints Atlantic and Warner Records have also joined the call for the blackout, along with several smaller independent labels and music publishing companies.

Several A-list musicians including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Harry Styles, and Post Malone took to social media following Floyd's death to demand justice for him. Meanwhile, Grande, J. Cole, Jamie Foxx, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Miguel, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, and Halsey joined the protests in person.

Justin Bieber along with his wife Hailey Bieber took Instagram Live with political advocate and commentator Angela Rye to speak about the issue. Alongside the video, Hailey's caption spoke about her privilege as a white woman.

"As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn't always understand what that really meant. I will never understand what it's like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up everyday uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin," the model wrote.