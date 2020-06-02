Over the weekend, the gaming community was greeted with a big surprise when Sony finally announced something noteworthy about the PS5. After months of speculation, the company confirmed its plans to showcase some of the games set to release for the new console. The reveal date was set for Thursday, June 4, at 1 p.m. PDT. Unfortunately, a new development has apparently derailed the event as indicated by the information posted on the brand's social media channels.

It seems the ongoing civil unrest in the U.S. has prompted Sony to reschedule its planned showcase to a later date. "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time to celebrate and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the official PlayStation account tweeted.

George Floyd's death in the hands of local authorities in Minneapolis sparked outrage among citizens which eventually led to large scale protests across the country. While some have opted to go about it peacefully, others have turned to violent clashes, rioting, and even looting. Aside from the turmoil that's currently gripping the nation possibly affecting its viewership, Sony's decision to postpone the PS5 games broadcast is getting mixed reactions.

While the majority of people involved in the tech and gaming industry are lauding the company's decision, some have taken to social media to express their disappointment. Other developers and manufacturers have evidently made similar announcements to show their support. TechCrunch points out that although it was implied, Sony did not explicitly mention anything related to the protests and George Floyd in its communication.

Ever since Microsoft stole the show in 2019 when it revealed the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards, many have called out Sony's decision to remain bullish about PS5 reveals. So far, it is yet to even unveil what the new game system looks like. On the other hand, it already offered a small glimpse of the machine's capabilities through a recent Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which was generally well-received by fans and journalists alike.