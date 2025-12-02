The intersection of pop culture and political policy has reached a fever pitch, with the White House launching a pointed, lyrical counter-offensive against one of the music industry's biggest stars. Rather than issuing a standard diplomatic denial following criticism from Sabrina Carpenter, the Trump administration has chosen to weaponise the singer's own chart-topping wit against her.

This latest clash underscores a defiant strategy from the Oval Office, which appears increasingly willing to engage in digital skirmishes with celebrity critics over its hardline immigration enforcement.

The Administration Weaponises Pop Lyrics to Defend Deportation Policy

The dispute ignited when White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a blistering statement aimed directly at the singer, explicitly referencing her branding to dismiss her moral outrage. The administration made it clear that they have no intention of softening their stance on the controversial promotional videos produced by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which have recently utilised trending audio to showcase enforcement raids.

'Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country,' Jackson said in a statement to The Post.

Doubling down on the confrontational tone, Jackson repurposed a recognisable lyrical hook to question the intelligence of those opposing the raids. The spokesperson added, 'Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?'

Viral Outrage: Carpenter Blasts Usage of Juno for 'Inhumane' Agenda

The confrontation began after the administration released a montage of arrests set to Carpenter's hit song Juno, a track known for its upbeat, flirtatious energy, contrasting sharply with the footage of law enforcement operations. The promotional clip, which was shared officially by the White House, featured a caption that taunted viewers with the phrase 'Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,' a direct nod to the pop star's discography.

Carpenter did not let the co-opting of her work go unnoticed, issuing a scathing rebuke on X that characterised the video as a gross misuse of her art. 'Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,' the Grammy-nominated artist wrote. She further described the montage of ICE arrests as 'evil and disgusting,' distancing herself completely from the political narrative being pushed by the president's team.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

A Pattern of Defiance: Trump Team Continues to Co-opt Pop Anthems

This incident is far from an isolated event; it represents a growing trend where the Trump White House deliberately appropriates music from artists who have publicly opposed the president.

Just last month, the administration utilised The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift—a close friend and collaborator of Carpenter—in a similar montage designed to celebrate Trump's policies. This occurred despite the Trump administration frequently bashing Swift on social media, though Swift ultimately chose not to comment on that specific video.

Other artists have been far more vocal about reclaiming their work from the political arena. In October, Kenny Loggins made headlines when he fiercely condemned the unauthorized use of his 1986 hit Danger Zone. The track was used to soundtrack a video depicting Trump flying over protesters, a visual that Loggins found deeply offensive.

'This is an unauthorised use of my performance of "Danger Zone." Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately,' Loggins stated at the time. He lamented the divisive nature of the content, noting, 'I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us.'

British pop singer Jess Glynne expressed similar revulsion over the summer regarding the misuse of her track Hold My Hand. The song, often associated with joy and solidarity, was used in a viral meme format by the White House to promote ICE raids. Glynne was blunt in her rejection of the association, stating on social media: 'This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.'