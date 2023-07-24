* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

As we approach 2023, the vaping business continues to advance at a breakneck speed, providing enthusiasts with a plethora of cutting-edge gadgets to enhance their vaping experience. This article will look at the top five vapes of 2023 that are changing the way people enjoy their favourite activities. Whether you're an experienced vaper or new to the world of e-cigarettes, these revolutionary devices combine stylish designs, modern technology and outstanding performance to deliver a vaping experience unlike any other.

The vapes we listed here were chosen with care to satisfy a broad spectrum of interests and needs. Each vape on our list has distinguishing features that set it apart from other devices on the market, delivering a fulfilling and delightful vaping experience every time. So, whether you're looking for powerful flavours or user-friendly designs, come along with us as we explore the top five vapes that will revolutionize the world of e-cigarettes in 2023. Prepare to take your vaping experience to new heights!

The Lost Mary OS5000 Disposable Vape is designed to provide up to 5,000 puffs, this disposable device is equipped with convenient features like a rechargeable USB Type-C port and an LED battery life indicator. With its pre-filled 10.0mL e-liquid capacity and 4 per cent nicotine concentration (40mg/mL), the Lost Mary OS5000 delivers a satisfying vaping experience.

Each puff is enriched with the smoothness of nicotine salt e-juice, ensuring a pleasurable sensation. The Lost Mary OS5000 also incorporates a reliable internal 650mAh battery, which can be conveniently recharged through the USB Type-C port. The battery indicator LED light provides a quick glance at the device's remaining power, with red indicating a charge below 29 per cent, blue for 29 to 69 per cent and green for 70-100 per cent.

Indulge your taste buds with the wide variety of flavours available for the Lost Mary OS5000. With flavour profiles such as Black Mint, featuring the enticing combination of blackberry and mint, or Mad Blue, a fusion of strawberry, blueberry, raspberry and blackberry, there's something for every palate. For those seeking a tropical escape, Mary Dream offers a blend of mango, pineapple and coconut that will transport you to a paradise of flavour. On the other hand, Mi-Pod can make unique promo codes specifically for your business. If you want to purchase as well, Mi-Pod has some evergreen deals like these:

MIPOD10 is good for $10 off your first order at Mi-Pod

STOCKUP is good for $30 off any order over $200 at Mi-Pod

Free Shipping over $79.99 NO CODE NECESSARY

Whether you're a seasoned vaper or new to the world of e-cigarettes, this exceptional device promises a satisfying and unforgettable vaping experience!

The Mi-Pod Funky Republic Ti7000 Disposable Device is a revolutionary disposable e-cigarette, designed to provide an exceptional vaping experience. What sets it apart is its innovative screen, making it the first disposable e-cigarette with a display that provides real-time information to vapers.

With each puff, users can conveniently monitor both the e-juice level and battery life. Gone are the days of uncertainty about when to recharge or refill, as the Funky Republic Ti7000 keeps you informed at all times. With approximately 7,000 puffs per device, it ensures an extended vaping period before requiring a replacement. The Funky Republic Ti7000 is not only user-friendly but also incredibly versatile. Thanks to the bottom USB Type-C charge port, users can easily recharge the device, allowing for multiple uses and reducing waste. Say goodbye to disposable e-cigs that are discarded after a single use; this eco-friendly option offers convenience without compromising sustainability.

Furthermore, one of the standout features of the Funky Republic Ti7000 is the QUAQ Tech Coil, ensuring a consistently satisfying flavour experience throughout its lifespan. Whether you choose the subtle and refreshing Blossom Mint with its delightful floral mint flavour, the tantalizing blend of Blue Red Mint combining blueberry, rose and mint, or the invigorating OSK Ice featuring a fusion of orange, starfruit, kiwi and cool mint, you're bound to find a flavour profile that suits your taste. If you want to buy, Mi-Pod has some evergreen deals like these:

MIPOD10 is good for $10 off your first order at Mi-Pod

STOCKUP is good for $30 off any order over $200 at Mi-Pod

Free Shipping over $79.99 NO CODE NECESSARY

Indulge in the convenience, performance and style that the Funky Republic Ti7000 brings to the world of disposable e-cigs. Elevate your vaping experience today with this cutting-edge device.

3. Binoid DELTA 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vapes - Bundle

The Binoid Delta 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vapes is a fantastic bundle offer that lets you enjoy big savings. With options of either a six-pack or twelve-pack, you can now indulge in an assortment of flavorful experiences without breaking the bank. Each pack is thoughtfully curated to provide diverse strains, ensuring a well-rounded vaping experience for all enthusiasts.

The six-pack option includes two Hybrids, two Sativas and two Indicas, carefully chosen to offer a balanced blend of effects and flavours. Please note that the specific strains included may vary based on availability, guaranteeing a pleasant surprise with each purchase. For those looking for even more variety, the 12-pack option delivers an extended selection featuring four Hybrids, four Sativas and four Indicas. Embrace the diversity of cannabis strains and discover new favourites with this comprehensive package.

Binoid Delta 8 THC Rechargeable Disposable Vapes definitely stand out with their exceptional quality and carefully selected ingredients. Each vape contains a premium 92 per cent Delta 8 THC, ensuring a potent and enjoyable experience. The addition of three to four per cent cannabis terpenes brings an authentic and aromatic touch, enhancing the natural flavours of the strains. Furthermore, the inclusion of four per cent plant lipids contributes to a smooth and satisfying vaping session. With Binoid, you can trust that you're getting a high-quality product designed to elevate your vaping adventure.

4. Wild Orchard Delta 8 Rechargeable and Disposable Vapes

The Wild Orchard Delta 8 Rechargeable and Disposable Vapes are the perfect companion for all your vaping needs. Each vape contains a generous two grams of high-quality Delta 8, offering a smooth and satisfying experience. With its rechargeable design, you can enjoy multiple uses before it's time to discard it responsibly.

Using the Wild Orchard Delta 8 Vape is a breeze and seamless experience. Simply activate the device with the air-activation switch, and it's ready to use right out of the box. When it's time to recharge, simply connect it to a power source using the included Micro USB cable. The indicator light will let you know when it's charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next session. Once fully charged, detach and indulge in the rich flavours and benefits of Delta

Safety is also a top priority, so please take note of the important warnings. Delta 8 may lead to sleepiness, so it's advised to avoid operating heavy machinery or motor vehicles after consumption. Keep in mind that Delta 8 and its metabolites can accumulate with use, potentially leading to a failed drug test. These vapes are only intended for individuals aged 21 and above and should be kept out of reach of children.

5. CBD Live Resin Rechargeable and Disposable

Hempzilla's CBD Live Resin Series is a must-buy to unwind and rejuvenate, offering an enhanced, potent and flavorful CBD experience. Crafted with 900mg of Full-Spectrum, Fresh, Frozen CBD Live Resin from a GMO-free, pesticide-free Indica-dominant strain, it's your ready-to-use passport to your personal paradise.

This Hempzilla's latest innovation, the CBD Live Resin is a rechargeable and disposable vape that features the purest and most potent Full-Spectrum, Fresh Frozen CBD Live Resin available. Get ready to indulge in an entourage effect like never before, with enhanced, intense and longer-lasting flavours that take relaxation to new heights.

Made from a specially cultivated Indica-dominant strain, these vapes are free from GMOs, pesticides, preservatives or colours. Designed to promote relaxation and tranquillity, this product offers a one-way ticket to your personal paradise. With its ready-to-use convenience and substantial 900MG of CBD Live Resin per vape, you can enjoy the full range of hemp's beneficial compounds without the addition of nicotine. Proudly grown and processed in the USA under the strict oversight of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hempzilla ensures quality and potency in every puff.

The vaping industry is constantly evolving, and the vapes listed in this article are just a few of the many innovative devices that are available on the market. Whether you're looking for a disposable vape with a long battery life, a rechargeable vape with a variety of flavours, or a CBD vape that will help you relax, there's sure to be a vape on this list that's perfect for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Start exploring the world of vaping and find the perfect device to suit your needs. With these vapes on our list, we are sure that you will find a vape that you'll love!