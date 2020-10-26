Viewers think Maria Bakalova deserves a spot in the Oscars nomination list following her convincing performance in "Borat 2" or "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

The 24-year-old Bulgarian actress certainly impressed viewers with her performance as Borat's 15-year old daughter Tutar. She managed to look the part and even had politicians fall for her prank.

Bakalova, who according to Metro UK only graduated from film school in 2019, tricked Donald Trump's lawyer Rudolph Giuliani into an interview about COVID-19. He really believed at first that their interview was real. She even managed to invite him for drinks at a hotel room and put him in a compromising position.

The former mayor of New York was caught on camera lying down in bed with his hand inside his trousers while a surprised Tutar stood before him. Borat barged inside the room and yelled that his daughter is too young for him. Giuliani later clarified that he did not behave inappropriately during the interview and that he merely tucked in his shirt after he removed the recording eqipment.

Bakalova then found a way to get inside the highly-guarded White House. In deleted scenes from "Borat 2," she shook hands with Donald Trump Jr. and stood a few feet from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Viewers thought she stole the show and not Sacha Baron Cohen, who reprised his titular character. She was bold, fearless, and the perfect sidekick for the comedian. Fans believe she deserves a place as an Oscar nominee.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm was the hardest Iâ€™ve laughed in years. My god. Itâ€™s also... incredibly heartfelt and beautiful at times?



Biggest surprise was Maria Bakalova confidently and hilariously holding her own as Boratâ€™s daughter. Watch her career. She will do amazing things. pic.twitter.com/9e5W48gbjB Why advertise with us October 24, 2020

"Put Maria Bakalova in the Oscar race. To have dared to do the stuff she does for this movie, all while never breaking character for a second, is an incredible achievement," one fan tweeted adding that she was the "perfect double act" for Cohen.

Borat 2 is very good. Giuliani is very guilty. Maria Bakalova is a comedic genius and should be up for an Oscar. — Stagger Lee (@leslieleeiii) October 24, 2020

"It's been established that SBC is a champion prankster with his characters. But Maria Bakalova came out of nowhere with the same ballsiness that SBC has been doing for years. Look I know it'll never happen but give #MariaBakalova a friggen oscar," another wrote.

Viewers noted that Bakalova was committed to her character in "Borat 2" and called her a "scene-stealer." They called her performance Oscar-worthy.