The Jeff Bezos Interview Question That Stumps Applicants

Landing a job at Amazon can feel like scaling a corporate Everest, especially when the company's founder, Jeff Bezos, is sizing you up.

A former executive recently spilled the beans on a peculiar question Bezos loved to ask during interviews between 1999 and 2006 – one that could make or break your chances. Spoiler:'it's not about your CV or technical skills - it's about your mindset.

Here's the question, why it matters, and how to answer it like a pro.

Unpack the Lucky Question

Bezos, the billionaire who turned a garage startup into a £1.4 trillion ($1.85 trillion) empire, had a knack for spotting talent with a single, quirky prompt: 'Are you a lucky person?'

According to Dan Rose, an Amazon executive from 1999 to 2006, this was Bezos's go-to question to gauge a candidate's character. It wasn't about superstition or four-leaf clovers. Instead, it revealed whether you were humble, optimistic, and driven, traits Bezos believed were critical for success.

Rose shared this insight in a 2020 post on X, explaining that Bezos used the question to filter for 'people who manifest success.'

The psychology behind it is brilliant. Saying you're lucky suggests you recognise life's unpredictability and are grateful for opportunities, not just banking on your own brilliance. It shows humility and a willingness to seize chances, qualities Bezos prized in his early teams.

Avoid the Rejection Trap

Answering this question wrong could tank your interview faster than a dodgy Wi-Fi connection. Rose revealed that candidates who denied being lucky, or worse, bragged about not needing luck because of their smarts, were shown the door.

Why? Bezos saw this as a red flag for arrogance or pessimism, traits that don't mesh with Amazon's fast-paced, collaborative culture. A 2018 Forbes interview with Bezos highlighted his obsession with hiring 'superstar' employees who bring optimism and innovative thinking, not egos.

So, how do you dodge the trap? Don't say, 'I'm not lucky; I'm just that good.' Instead, strike a balance. Acknowledge moments of fortune like a mentor's guidance or a timely opportunity, but emphasise how you capitalised on them through hard work.

For example, you might say, 'I've been lucky to cross paths with inspiring colleagues, but I've always made the most of those moments by diving in and delivering results.'

Craft Your Winning Answer

Nailing this question requires authenticity and a touch of storytelling. Rose noted that Bezos wasn't just listening for the word 'lucky'. He wanted a glimpse into your personality, beyond the polished CV. A strong answer weaves gratitude with action.

Try something like, 'I'd say I'm lucky to have had opportunities like, but I've learned to spot them and work relentlessly to turn them into successes.' This shows optimism, humility, and initiative – the trifecta Bezos craved.

A 2021 Study Smarter report on Bezos's leadership style underscored his focus on long-term thinking and team dynamics, suggesting he valued candidates who saw themselves as part of a bigger picture. Practice your answer to sound natural, not rehearsed, and tie it to Amazon's culture of innovation and customer obsession.

Seize Your Shot at Success

Jeff Bezos's 'lucky' question isn't just a quirky interview tactic, it's a window into the mindset that built Amazon. By showing humility, optimism, and a knack for turning chance into opportunity, you can stand out in a sea of applicants.

Next time you're prepping for a high-stakes interview, channel your inner Bezos hire: reflect on your journey, own your 'lucky' moments, and prove you've got the grit to make things happen. Who knows? Your next opportunity might just be the lucky break you've been waiting to seize.