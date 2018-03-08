A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly pretending to be police officer in a fake police car complete with flashing lights with which he made traffic stops and house calls.

The boy, who has not been named because of his age, was arrested on Tuesday (6 March) with police saying they found law enforcement-related items in his home in California.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said he posed as a sheriff in several incidents whilst driving a white Ford Explorer equipped with flashing blue and red lights.

According to the LA Times, the first incident occurred at around 6pm in Mica Avenue with the teen allegedly pulling onto a driveway and speaking to the homeowner.

A news release from the Victorville Police Department said that he told the residents of the home, in Victorville, he was there to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

CCTV shows the teenager allegedly arriving at the address driving the Ford Explorer, believed to be his great-grandparents' car, with red and blue emergency lights flashing.

Police say that he was wearing a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department uniform, including a holster containing a firearm, when he spoke with a resident.

The door was closed on the suspect after he was told that no one at the address made the call and the boy then allegedly tried to open it again. The incident was reported to police by the homeowner.

Officers are also investigating two similar incidents when the teen allegedly impersonated a law enforcement officer.

The boy, from Victorville, allegedly made a traffic stop on an unsuspecting female driver, in the area of Amethyst Road, where he took her information and let her go with a warning.

He also allegedly used emergency lights in the area of Cobalt Road, to urge a 16-year-old boy to come out of his home.

According to the press release the suspect told the 16-year-old that he was there to investigate a domestic disturbance call but left because the boy told him there was not one.

Detectives said they found the police uniform worn during the three incidents along with various other items including ballistic vests and fake firearms.