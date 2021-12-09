A two-year-old boy from Perth, Australia died Tuesday evening hours after he was circumcised while his younger brother was rushed to intensive care after both suffered from adverse reactions to the same procedure.

According to reports, the brothers were sent home to recuperate after they had the surgery at Gosnells Medical Clinic near their home. Unfortunately, their health started to deteriorate afterwards, which prompted the paramedics to race to their property in Seville Grove.

A clinic employee told the Daily Mail that the siblings were fine immediately after the operation. They reportedly only showed complications when they got home. A spokeswoman from St. John Ambulance said the two-year-old boy was in "critical condition" already when paramedics arrived at about 6:30 p.m. and rushed him to Armadale Hospital.

The toddler was sadly declared dead on arrival at the hospital's emergency department. It is believed that he had an allergic reaction to anesthesia or medication administered prior to the circumcision.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, about seven or eight months old, suffered post-operative bleeding. He was rushed to Perth Children's Hospital for emergency surgery and reportedly spent the night in the intensive care unit. He is believed to be in stable condition and recovering.

The police do not think there is foul play involved in the untimely death of the two-year-old boy. Commissioner Chris Dawson of the Western Australia Police Force described the circumstance as "tragic."

"There will be detectives involved in this matter and they will compile a report which will go to the State Coroner," he said on Thursday when asked for comment on the toddler's death. He added, "This medical procedure took place at an authorised medical facility...it appears that this is a very tragic case."

Commissioner Dawson said that "there are no suspicious circumstances" involved with the death of the two-year-old boy after the circumcision. He said he does not have "information to suggest that there's anything untoward in terms of criminal acts or anything like that." Police are said to be working with the family of the toddler to complete a report for the coroner.