The cosmetics empire built by Estée Lauder has found itself at the centre of a political storm. After it was revealed that members of the Lauder family collectively donated £1.97 million ($2.6 million) to an anti-Mamdani political action group, critics accused the billionaires of trying to undermine New York City's first Muslim mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist known for his vocal support of Palestinian rights.

Boycott Calls Erupt After Lauder Family Donations

According to public filings, Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and a long-time supporter of Israel, contributed £759,000 ($1 million) to Fix the City, a political action committee opposing Mamdani's campaign. His wife, Jo Carole Lauder, added £379,500 ($500,000), while nephew William Lauder donated £759,000 ($1 million). The donations were made in the months leading up to the November election, which Mamdani ultimately won by securing just over 50 per cent of the vote.

Online, the backlash was swift. Critics accused the family of attempting to influence the election through financial means, with users pointing out the contradiction between Estée Lauder's global image of inclusivity and the political stances of its billionaire backers.

The family behind Estée Lauder, gave $2.6 million to help defeat Zohran Mamdani. Boycott the brand. — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 9, 2025

Estée Lauder brand includes: Aveda, Clinique, La Mer, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Tom Ford Beauty, The Ordinary, Jo Malone London, Bumble and Bumble, Dr.Jart+, Le Labo, Smashbox, Too Faced, and Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle. — @MiaCulpa (@ItsNotYouItsMia) November 9, 2025

Why the Donations Matter

Zohran Mamdani, 33, has quickly risen from representing Astoria, Queens, in the state Assembly to becoming New York City's youngest mayor in over a century and its first Muslim leader. The self-described democratic socialist is known for championing affordable housing, workers' rights and social equity. But it is his strong advocacy for Palestinian rights that has drawn both admiration and controversy.

Mamdani has described the Palestinian cause as 'central to my identity', a statement that has made him a target for right-wing groups and pro-Israel organisations. His victory, seen by many as a symbol of New York's shifting political climate, also alarmed conservative donors who view his stance as radical.

Political analysts note that the Lauder family's donations to Fix the City reflect broader anxieties among elite donors who fear Mamdani's progressive policies could reshape New York's business and political landscape.

The ADL's Unprecedented Response

The controversy surrounding Mamdani's election intensified when the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced it would monitor his administration for policies affecting Jewish communities. The ADL, led by Jonathan Greenblatt, said it was establishing a special initiative to 'track and monitor Mamdani administration policies and appointments'.

This move was described as unprecedented by political observers, as no previous New York mayor had been subject to such specific scrutiny from a major advocacy group. While some Jewish New Yorkers welcomed the step as necessary oversight, others viewed it as excessive and discriminatory.

Greenblatt later clarified that about a third of Jewish voters supported Mamdani, insisting that the ADL's monitoring initiative aimed to ensure community safety rather than to oppose the new mayor's leadership.

Public Backlash and Corporate Fallout

As calls for a boycott of Estée Lauder products spread online, the debate has moved beyond campaign donations to a broader conversation about corporate ethics and political accountability. Beauty consumers have flooded social media with demands for the company to distance itself from the family's political actions.

Industry analysts say the backlash could affect the company's image, particularly among younger and more politically engaged consumers. Although Estée Lauder Companies has not issued a public response, insiders note that the firm's corporate and family interests are technically separate. However, critics argue that moral accountability cannot be so easily divided.