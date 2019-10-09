Fans held hope that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is still alive after he was left for dead at the final episode of the Netflix series "Breaking Bad." Sadly, the chemistry teacher-turned drug dealer is no more, according to showrunner Vince Gilligan.

Gilligan confirmed what fans have long dreaded during a guest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday. When asked about Walter White's fate, the showrunner did not hesitate to confirm the character's demise.

"Alright, I'm gonna ask a question that I kinda know what the answer to but I want to know the answer to, is Walter White dead?" Eisen asked.

Last time viewers saw Walter White, he was gunned down and was lying on the ground with a smile on his face while a police officer checked for his pulse. That scene was clearly a cliffhanger for fans, and one that left them hoping that Walter somehow lived.

"You know what, yeah. I'm going to give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much, because it's your fifth anniversary, yes, Walter White is dead. Yes," Gilligan replied.

The talk show host then asked if the actor who plays Walter White is somehow involved in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." The "Breaking Bad" creator thought long and hard but didn't say anything. Eisen took his silence to mean "yes."

Fans have not ruled out a Walter White cameo appearance in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," ever since it was announced that ten fan-favourite "Breaking Bad" characters are in the film. Even deceased character Mike Ehrmantraut is set to return.

Talking about the spinoff movie, Gilligan refused to name who the other actors are besides the confirmed ones (Charles Baker, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, Larry Hankin, and Matt Jones are in the movie). He also refuted rumours that the story picks up five minutes after the end of "Breaking Bad." According to reports, the story follows Jesse PInkman (Aaron Carter) after he escaped his captors and drove away to freedom in a Chevrolet El Camino.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" streams on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 11.