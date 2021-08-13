Arsenal open the 2021-22 Premier League season with a trip across London to take on newly promoted Brentford under the lights on Friday. Mikel Arteta's side are the favourites but Thomas Frank's side will look to announce their arrival to the big league with a scalp of the Gunners.

The north London side will be under tremendous pressure to get all three points in front of a packed Brentford Community Stadium. Arsenal have had a poor pre-season, losing to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the build up to the first game of the Premier League season.

Arteta will be without Thomas Partey for the season opener after the Ghanian midfielder picked up an injury during the game against Chelsea. Summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to deputise, while £50 million arrival Ben White is also expected to make his debut.

The Gunners manager has struggled to make additions to his attack in the window thus far, and creating consistent chances has proved to be a problem. Arteta will be hoping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can put his poor form aside and get back to his goal scoring ways in Brentford.

Coming to the Bees, Frank's side will be raring to go after making it to the top division of English football for the first time since 1947. They made it via the playoffs after finishing third in the Championship behind winners Norwich City and Watford last season.

Brentford will have Championship top scorer Ivan Toney leading the line after the striker recovered from a minor neck injury that saw him miss their final pre-season game against Valencia. He scored 31 goals for the Bees last season to help them make the playoffs before playing a crucial role in their win against Swansea in the playoff final.

Where to watch

The game between Brentford and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. at the Brentford Community Stadium. The game will be telecast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game online via the Sky Go App.

Team News

Arsenal predicted lineup: (4-2-3-1): Leno; Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Aubameyang

Brentford predicted lineup: (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Janssen, Pinnock; Janelt, Onyeka, Norgaard, Roerslev, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney