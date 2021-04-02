Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young have joined the cast of "Bridgerton" season 2 as Edwina Sharma and Jack, respectively.

Edwina, as fans of Julia Quinn's books know, is the younger sister of Kate Sharma (Sheffield in the novels), the love interest of the eldest Bridgerton sibling. She is the woman who first catches Anthony's attention and whom he decides to marry.

That is until Kate, who will be played by "Sex Education" actress Simone Ashley, intervenes as she does not approve of him for her sister. She does everything she can to prevent their betrothal. Anthony on the other hand does everything he can to prove to Kate that he is the man for Edwina. But in the process, the two eventually develop romantic feelings for each other.

Chandran is said to be a newcomer to the entertainment industry having just graduated from Oxford University, according to Just Jared. Aside from an appearance on "Bridgerton" season 2, she will also be in the second installment of "Alex Rider."

Meanwhile, Young will play the nobleman Jack, a series original character. "The newest member of the Ton with a connection to one of its most notable families," he seemingly also has a mysterious connection to the Bridgertons.

Fans of "Merlin" may be familiar with the 42-year-old English actor as he played the role of Sir Leon in the BBC series. He was also in the 2020 movie "The Secret Garden." He also had other appearances in "The White Queen," "Doc Martin," "Foyle's War," "Doctor Who," and "Hotel Babylon."

Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young have joined the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 (via DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/TGsEyTIlkJ April 1, 2021

Chandran and Young, along with Ashley, are the latest additions to the "bunch of new characters" that showrunner Chris Van Dusen promised to include in "Bridgerton" season 2. The casting of the actresses is in line with the producers' re-imagining of the characters' race to be of Indian descent. It also continues the multiracial world of 1800s London high society created in season 1.

"Bridgerton" season 2 will follow Quinn's second book "The Viscount Who Loved Me" which tells of Anthony's search for romance after a failed relationship in season 1. It will show how he fares in the marriage market.