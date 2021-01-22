"Bridgerton" season 2 is finally happening as Netflix renewed the Regency-era drama on Thursday. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen also teased whether fans will see the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton in the installment.

The second season of the TV adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" series will shift its storyline focus. As depicted in the second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," the story will now revolve around the love life of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). It will chronicle his marriage pursuits following a failed attempt to win over opera singer Siena's (Sabrina Bartlett) heart in season 1.

The shift in the story then prompted questions on whether fans will see the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) again. After all, their story wrapped up nicely in season 1, as was also told in the first book "The Duke and I."

Van Dusen weighed in on the characters' possible return in "Bridgerton" season 2 in an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna. He said he would like to keep the options open given that he still considers them Bridgertons.

"I hope so. They are now, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings but in my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show," he said.

Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

As for the renewal, Van Dusen expressed his happiness and excitement to start working on "Bridgerton" season 2. He said filming will begin late spring in London.

"We're all so excited. I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it and neither can I," he announced.

Van Dusen shared that the upcoming season will introduce "a bunch of new characters." Since the story will focus on Anthony and his romances, then it is only given that he will have a new love interest.

"We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," the showrunner said of Anthony's storyline.

He teased that his pursuit of love will be "as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show."