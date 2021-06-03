The news of Regé-Jean Page's exit from "Bridgerton" season 2 certainly left fans who were eager for his return disappointed and sad. But Phoebe Dynevor assured that the installment still has a lot of excitement to offer even without Simon, the Duke of Hastings around.

Dynevor, who played Page's love interest, Daphne Bridgerton, in the first season, understands where the reaction is coming from. She said the change in the storyline in the upcoming season will come as a bit of a "surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much."

However, those who read the books from Julia Quinn are aware that each book tells a different story. The first tells of Daphne's search for love and how she ended up marrying the Duke of Hastings. The second book in the franchise focuses on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he searches for a wife.

"It's definitely different," Dynevor told The Wrap adding, "But I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out."

The English actress reiterated that "no two seasons will be the same and they'll have a different excitement." She assured fans that "every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way."

"And that's honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] have created. There's not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great," she explained.

As for Page's Duke of Hastings, Dynevor said he may be off-screen but not forgotten. He will be referenced "to a lot," possibly in the dialogues.

The actress also teased fans that they will see Daphne and Simon's baby in "Bridgerton" season 2. Season 1 ended with the couple welcoming their firstborn with the baby's face hidden for his or her debut in the installment. Dynevor added that the upcoming season will "just focus more" on Daphne and her baby's relationship with the Birdgerton family.