Regé-Jean Page addressed rumours that he is next in line to play the dashing James Bond after Daniel Craig in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon told the 31-year-old English star about the betting odds on him being "a frontrunner to be the next James Bond." He said the Internet has decided that he will play the role and fans want it to happen. The host also expressed his interest to see the actor in the role as he thinks he would be fantastic in it.

"I want this to happen. The betting odds right now are at 5 to 1. I'm gonna give you the stage here. Is there anything you want to tell us tonight," he asked during Friday's episode of "The Tonight Show."

Page just laughed and shrugged off the speculations and blamed it on being British. He also thinks the Internet loves to create stories but talks about him as the next James Bond pleases him.

"I think the Internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones, so I can be pleased as far as that goes," he replied.

"But, no, I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like if you're a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word," the "For The People" star explained.

"It's like a merit badge you get the B-word merit badge. But I don't think it's much more than that," he added and expressed his gratitude to have that badge and to be "in such wonderful company of people who have the badge."

Rumours of Page becoming the next James Bond were spurred by his character in the Netflix period drama "Bridgerton." He not only showed a promising future as the next Agent007 with his portrayal of the charming yet conflicted Duke of Hastings, he also gave viewers an eyeful of his great physique.

Suffice to say, Page's role in "Bridgerton" was enough to put his name on the list of potential James Bond actors. Betting site Ladbrookes mentioned that he "has a great chance if the odds are anything to go by."