Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needs to find a way to solve the impending mortgage crisis that is threatening the home security of million. The UK government and the country's biggest banks met Friday and have agreed to give borrowers who default on their mortgages a 12-month grace period before repossessing their homes as per the UK Treasury.

From soaring property prices to concerns about affordability and economic uncertainty, the dream of owning a home is increasingly becoming out of reach for many many people living in the UK. Jeremy Hunt, UK finance minister, released a statement saying: "Measures should offer comfort to those who are anxious about high-interest rates and support for those who do get into difficulty."

One of the primary contributors to the mortgage crisis is the rapid escalation of housing prices. Across various regions in the UK, property values have experienced substantial growth, outpacing wage increases and inflation. This trend has made it increasingly difficult for prospective buyers to save for a deposit and qualify for a mortgage, particularly for those on lower incomes.

The announcement regarding the mortgage grace period came a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point to help bring down inflation. This marked the 13th hike in the cost of borrowing for commercial banks since December 2021.

Interest rates now stand at five per cent, the highest level since April 2008, and could increase to a staggering six per cent — the highest in two decades.

The demand-supply imbalance in the housing market exacerbates the problem. Insufficient construction of new homes, coupled with high demand driven by population growth and limited housing stock, has created intense competition among buyers. This fierce competition has further driven up prices, pushing home ownership further out of reach for many.

Affordability remains a significant concern, with the ratio of average house prices to income reaching historic highs. As a result, a growing number of potential buyers find themselves unable to secure mortgages that align with their financial capabilities. Affordability constraints not only affect first-time buyers but also impact existing homeowners looking to move up the property ladder.

Max Mosley, an economist at NIESR, said in the briefing note: "The rise in repayments on top of existing impacts from the cost-of-living crisis will likely push hundreds of thousands of households over the edge of insolvency."

The economic uncertainty caused by events such as Brexit and the global pandemic has also played a role in Britain's mortgage crisis. The looming uncertainty contributed to cautious lending practices from financial institutions, making it harder for individuals to secure mortgage approvals.

Former central bank Governor Mark Carney shared that Brexit played a "unique aspect" in the UK economy and why inflation remained high.

"We laid out in advance of Brexit that [it would create] a negative supply shock for a period of time and the consequence of that will be a weaker pound, higher inflation and weaker growth," he said.

The mortgage crisis poses broader societal and economic implications. The inability to access affordable housing can perpetuate social inequality, with younger generations facing significant obstacles in wealth accumulation and financial stability. Additionally, the rental market faces increased strain as individuals opt for renting over home ownership due to affordability concerns, driving up rental costs and limiting housing options.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says that should mortgage rates remain at the current level, households will spend almost £280 ($356) more on their mortgage each month on average compared with what they were paying in March 2022. Those aged 30 to 39 will pay nearly £360 ($458) more.

While Britain's mortgage crisis presents formidable challenges, it also underscores the pressing need for action and innovation in the housing sector. By prioritising affordable housing, addressing affordability concerns, and fostering a supportive environment for home ownership, the nation can work towards a more inclusive housing market that empowers individuals and strengthens the foundation of communities across the country.