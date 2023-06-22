In a groundbreaking report titled 'Why we need a long-term plan for housing', the National Housing Federation (NHF) in England has shed light on the pressing issue of inadequate housing affecting millions of people across the country.

The report, released ahead of the next general election, calls on all political parties to commit to a comprehensive and transformative approach to tackle the housing crisis.

The NHF emphasises that having a decent, affordable home is a fundamental right that should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their location. A stable and suitable home forms the bedrock of good health, happiness and overall prosperity.

The report reveals that currently, a staggering 8.5 million people in England are unable to secure the housing they need. Among them are two million children living in overcrowded, unaffordable, or unsuitable homes. The societal cost of substandard housing is estimated at £18.5 billion per year, with an additional burden of £1.4 billion on the NHS annually.

Despite these alarming figures, the government has yet to establish a comprehensive national plan to address the housing crisis.

To gain insight into public sentiment regarding housing, the NHF conducted polling in collaboration with YouGov. The results clearly indicate that housing is a crucial issue for voters. When asked about the government's priorities in housing, more than half of respondents (53%) expressed the need for prioritising the construction of social housing, while only 21 per cent favoured homes for sale and a mere seven per cent supported homes for private rent.

Recognising the expertise and commitment of housing associations in addressing the housing crisis, the NHF stresses the importance of social housing as a key concern for voters. Through the collaborative efforts of its members in the Meeting Housing Need Group, the NHF has developed a plan outlining an alternative vision for housing and the necessary steps to achieve it.

The proposed long-term plan for housing aims to bring about tangible outcomes that drive substantial change year after year. The NHF envisions a future where every child resides in a high-quality, secure home with sufficient space for play and learning.

Furthermore, the plan strives to ensure that everyone can afford a home that enables them to thrive economically, live in a healthy and safe environment that meets their needs and reside in a comfortable, zero-carbon dwelling. Moreover, housing is seen as a catalyst for local growth, regional equality, and economic stability.

The release of this report marks the initial phase of the NHF's efforts to advocate for a long-term plan for housing leading up to the general election. On July 3, 2023, the NHF will present the report's findings and polling data to Members of Parliament and stakeholders at a parliamentary drop-in session at Westminster.

In the coming months, the NHF will continue to collaborate closely with its members to refine and expand this initiative, ensuring its ongoing development leading up to the general election and beyond.

The NHF emphasises that decent, affordable housing is not only a basic necessity but also the cornerstone of a thriving society and economy. By formulating and implementing a comprehensive long-term plan, backed by political commitment and collaboration among stakeholders, the goal of meeting the housing needs of all citizens in the country can become a reality. Housing associations stand ready to play their part in delivering these outcomes, which would significantly improve the health, income and life opportunities of millions while driving economic growth and rejuvenation in all parts of the nation.

The NHF's report serves as a call to action, presenting a compelling case for a long-term plan to address the housing crisis and ensure equitable access to quality homes for all. Through extensive engagement with various sectors of society, the NHF aims to garner widespread support and build momentum for the necessary changes.

With concerted efforts, the housing crisis can be effectively tackled, ultimately creating a brighter future where every individual has a secure and affordable home to call their own.