Black Friday isn't just for tech and fashion lovers. For savvy travellers, it has become one of the best times of the year to book luxury holidays at drastically reduced prices. With hotel rates, flights, and package tours set to drop, now is the time to prepare. Whether you're hoping to escape on a spa break, chase the sun, or enjoy a last-minute European city break, Black Friday offers an unbeatable opportunity to secure a luxury trip for less.

This guide explains how to prepare for Black Friday travel deals, where to find the best offers, and why Voyage Privé should be on your radar this year.

Why Black Friday Is Essential for Travel Savings

Travel costs have surged in recent years due to fuel increases, staffing shortages, and rising demand. However, Black Friday stands out as a rare moment when travel brands slash prices to attract early bookings and clear seasonal inventory.

Here's why Black Friday deals are worth your attention:

Deep Discounts: Travel companies often drop prices by 30–70 per cent, especially for package holidays and hotels.

Added Perks: Free room upgrades, dining credits, and included spa access are commonly attached to Black Friday-only deals.

Flexible Booking Windows: Many offers allow bookings for 2025 or beyond, ideal for advance planners.

With travel value peaking around Black Friday, a bit of preparation can save you hundreds—if not thousands, of pounds.

How to Prepare for Black Friday Travel Deals

A little preparation goes a long way when it comes to landing a sought-after holiday deal. Here's how to get ready and avoid common pitfalls.

1. Define Your Travel Wishlist

Do you want a romantic retreat, a family-friendly resort, or perhaps a solo spa escape? Narrowing down your ideal trip makes it easier to recognise a true deal when you see one—saving you from impulse spends on the wrong destination.

2. Set Your Budget and Stay Flexible

Having a price range in mind helps guide your choices. However, be prepared to switch destinations or travel dates if it means securing greater value.

3. Sign Up for Travel Newsletters

Many brand-specific deals go live early for newsletter subscribers. Platforms like Voyage Privé offer member-only pricing that often beats public sales.

4. Use Alerts and Special Access Pages

Sign up for deal alerts or set calendar reminders. Bookmarking deal hubs helps you check early-access discounts without wading through crowded websites.

Why Voyage Privé Is a Travel Deal Favourite

Voyage Privé has earned a reputation for curating luxury hotel and travel packages at member-only rates. Its annual Black Friday sale is particularly strong, offering deep discounts on spa retreats, all-inclusive resorts, and long-haul adventures.

This year, travellers can expect exceptional deals across multiple destinations, perfect for planning a last-minute winter escape or early summer holiday.

To browse their exclusive limited-time offers, including luxury wellness and beach holidays, start here: Spa and resort Black Friday offers with Voyage Privé.

Membership is free, and many deals include bonuses like late check-out, half-board upgrades, and discounted flights.

7-Day Countdown: Your Black Friday Travel Plan

Here's how to organise your approach in the week leading up to Black Friday:

7 Days Before: Make lists of preferred destinations, set a maximum budget, and research normal prices to avoid false discounts.

3 Days Before: Log in or sign up to accounts on your favourite travel platforms, including airlines and hotel chains.

1 Day Before: Prepare your payment details and bookmark deal pages. Check any early-access offers.

On the Day: Act quickly. Popular Black Friday travel deals tend to sell out due to limited availability, not just limited time.

Don't Forget to Insure Your Investment

Even when booking at a discount, travel insurance is essential. When securing trips months in advance, cover for cancellations or medical emergencies offers critical peace of mind.

Platforms like Compare the Market can help you assess insurance providers and pick a plan that suits your destination and activity level, especially useful if you're booking spa or adventure holidays.

Your Next Holiday Awaits: Don't Miss Out on Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is no longer just a retail frenzy, it's a golden opportunity to secure exquisite getaways without breaking the bank. With the right research, a bit of patience, and your eye on trusted platforms like Voyage Privé, you can turn your travel dreams into reality for less.

Don't miss out on updates:

Subscribe to travel deal newsletters, or visit our travel inspiration hub for more ways to travel smart in 2025.