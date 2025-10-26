Flights were temporarily suspended at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday, 26 October 2025, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. According to official reports, the FAA-ordered ground stop began at 8:42 a.m. and although limited, operations gradually resumed nearly two hours after significant delays.

The sudden halt triggered widespread delays across the country, with many inbound flights to LAX running more than an hour and a half behind schedule. Moreover, departures bound for said airport were held at their originating airports while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tries to resolve the issues.

LAX Flight Delays Explained: The Real Reason Behind the Disruption

The officials pointed to the shortage of air traffic controllers as the main reason for the disruption of operations at the airport. They explained that the insufficient number of staff controlling the air traffic forced the FAA to issue an emergency ground stop to ensure flight safety.

The staffing shortage comes amid the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, which has strained crucial services nationwide and forced many federal employees to work without pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that an increase in sick calls among air traffic controllers has further worsened the understaffing issue at the airport. He told reporters that 22 controllers called in sick within just one day, further straining the already short-staffed landing strip.

The staffing crisis has extended beyond Los Angeles, with airports in Phoenix, Houston, and San Diego also experiencing significant delays last Friday. The FAA warned that ongoing personnel shortages could also disrupt operations at other major airports in New York, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

Shutdown Discourages Aspiring Air Traffic Controllers: Trainees Chose to Quit

During a press briefing on Friday, Duffy said the government shutdown is already having serious effects on the aviation sector. He revealed that some students and trainees at the air traffic controller academy have already dropped out as they no longer want to pursue a career where pay is uncertain.

'The stress level that our controllers are under right now, I think is unacceptable,' Politico quoted the transportation secretary as saying. 'We are getting word back right now from our academy in Oklahoma City that some of our young controllers in the academy and some who have been given spots in the next class of the academy are bailing. They are walking away.'

He added, 'They are asking themselves, why do I want to go into a profession where I could work hard and have the potential of not being paid for my services?'

Meanwhile, although operations at LAX had already resumed, travelers must still expect delays to continue. Passengers were advised to regularly check airline notifications and expect longer lines at both check-in counters and security screening areas. The FAA warned that if the government shutdown drags on, travelers should expect even more delays, cancellations, and fewer scheduled flights in the coming days.