Haiti's flag carrier, Sunrise Airways, has suspended all arrivals and departures at Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture International Airport, citing extreme security risks as gang violence continues to escalate around the capital.

The decision, announced on 23 November, comes after reports that one of the carrier's aircraft was hit by gunfire during final descent, a moment that underscores the growing dangers facing civil aviation in a city where gangs now control most of the surrounding territory, according to Flight Global.

With the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) extending its flight restrictions over Haiti into 2026, the country's main air gateway remains effectively under siege.

Escalating Threats from Armed Gangs

The root of this crisis lies in a broader conflict: gangs in Port-au-Prince have solidified control over large parts of the city, making the airport and its surrounding airspace increasingly volatile.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), armed gangs possess small arms and even unmanned aircraft systems capable of threatening low-altitude flights.

In the FAA's latest notice (NOTAM), U.S. commercial aircraft are barred from operating below 10,000 feet over much of Haiti's airspace—a restriction that underscores the severity of the risk.

A History of Attacks on Civil Aviation

The suspension follows a disturbing pattern: in November 2024, a Spirit Airlines jet came under fire while approaching Port-au-Prince, injuring a flight attendant and prompting the airport's temporary closure.

Shortly thereafter, American Airlines and JetBlue also halted their operations to Haiti after their aircraft were struck by bullets in separate incidents, based on the Haitian response.

These repeated attacks led the FAA to impose an initial 30-day ban in late 2024, which was later extended as the security situation showed no signs of improvement.

FAA Ban Extends Through March 2026

In a recent escalation, the FAA announced that the flight restrictions into Port-au-Prince will remain in force until at least 7 March 2026, citing the 'persistent threat' from gang groups controlling roughly 90 per cent of the capital and nearby strategic routes.

The agency explicitly warned that aircraft remain at risk during low-altitude operations and during the take-off and landing phases.

Domestic Flights Resume—Then Halt Again

Earlier this year, Sunrise Airways attempted to restore domestic flights, including a historic flight in June 2025 from Port-au-Prince to Cap-Haïtien.

The relaunch was part of a government-subsidised deal: Haiti's economy ministry committed up to US$11 million in insurance guarantees to encourage the airline's return.

But even as domestic connections slowly returned, the international picture remained bleak. No US carriers have resumed flights to Port-au-Prince since the violence erupted.

Human Cost and Broader Implications

The suspension affects more than just airline logistics—it deepens Haiti's isolation, disrupts the diaspora's ability to travel, and raises serious humanitarian concerns.

With gang-controlled neighbourhoods looming dangerously close to the airport perimeter, civilians say they live under constant threat.

On the ground, violence has surged: local health officials report a nearly 500 per cent increase in gunshot wound admissions to Port-au-Prince's hospitals following a sharp escalation in gang attacks.

Sunrise Airways said its primary concern is protecting passengers, crew, and its operations until conditions improve, and it is maintaining close coordination with Haitian authorities.

What Happens Next

The prolonged FAA ban indicates that US regulators do not expect improvements soon. Haitian authorities continue to pursue limited domestic reopenings, but aviation experts warn that meaningful progress will only come when gang power is reduced and airport perimeters are secured.

Until then, the capital's once-busy international airport remains paralysed — a stark reminder of how deeply Haiti's gang conflict now reaches into its skies.