Dreaming of Paris in the winter or tulips in Amsterdam next spring? Now's your chance.

Eurostar has launched a two-day flash sale offering 25% off tickets to five of its most popular European destinations: Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lille and Rotterdam. Travellers will need to be quick, as the offer is available for a limited time only.

The sale runs from 4 to 6 November, with discounts on both Standard and Eurostar Premium adult fares. The promotion covers travel between 24 November 2025 and 11 March 2026, giving passengers a four-month window to plan their continental adventures.

The best part is that no promo code is required. The discount is applied automatically when booking through Eurostar's official website, making it easier than ever to secure a deal without the fuss of entering special codes.

Tickets are available until 10.59 p.m. on Thursday, but with limited availability and blackout dates in place, early booking is key. Whether it's a festive trip to the Champs-Élysées, a romantic Valentine's weekend in Brussels or a spring stroll along Amsterdam's canals, this flash sale could be your ticket to Europe for less.

Important Details and Blackout Dates

While the offer is generous, certain blackout dates are excluded from the promotion. These include peak travel days across multiple routes:

London St Pancras International to Amsterdam: 29–30 November, 12–14 December, 6–8 February.

London St Pancras International to Paris, Brussels, Lille, Amsterdam and Rotterdam: 30 November, 7 December, 20 December, Boxing Day, 27–28 December, 30 December, 2–3 January, 13–14 February, 22 February.

Rotterdam to London St Pancras: 8–10 December, 12–14 December, 10 January, 6–8 February, 7–8 March.

Amsterdam to London St Pancras: 12–14 December, 6–8 February.

London St Pancras to Rotterdam: 12–14 December, 7–8 March.

Because the sale applies a discount rather than a fixed price, ticket costs vary depending on the date and route.

Eurostar also ran a 30% price cut last year to mark its 30th anniversary, showing that bargain hunters should keep an eye on the company's seasonal sales.

New Players on Track to Challenge Eurostar

The sale arrives as competition in the cross-Channel rail market intensifies. After three decades of Eurostar's near-monopoly on the Channel Tunnel route, several high-speed rivals are preparing to enter the scene.

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Trains, the UK's new Gemini Trains, and Italy's state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS Group) have all announced plans to operate services between London and mainland Europe in the coming years.

Virgin Group recently confirmed a £700 million rail project that will see its new fleet operate cross-channel trains via Eurostar's Temple Mills maintenance depot. Services from London St Pancras to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam are expected to begin in 2030, including the UK's first direct route to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Meanwhile, Gemini Trains revealed last month that it will also connect London St Pancras with Paris and Brussels, with ticket prices designed to rival Eurostar. The company has even announced a partnership with Uber, which will co-brand trains and integrate travel bookings into its app.

FS Group, operator of Italy's flagship Frecciarossa high-speed trains, has also entered the race with plans to launch a London–Paris service by 2029.

Eurostar Expands Fleet for the Future

In response to growing competition, Eurostar is investing heavily in its own future. The company recently announced the purchase of 50 double-decker trains from French manufacturer Alstom, a deal worth £1.7 billion.

The new two-storey trains will make history as the first double-decker fleet to operate in the UK, increasing passenger capacity and marking a major milestone in British rail transport.

Eurostar's next-generation trains are expected to roll out in May 2031, serving routes between London St Pancras and key continental cities.