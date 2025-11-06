Your travel plans could be thrown into chaos as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prepares to slash flight capacity by 10% at 40 major airports across the United States. This unprecedented move is designed to alleviate operational strain in the nation's airspace.

The decision, announced Wednesday by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, could eliminate thousands of flights per day. The restrictions are set to go into effect Friday morning.

Sources indicated the cuts might begin as early as Thursday, starting at 4% and ramping up to the full 10%. This phased approach is intended to allow the national airspace to absorb the capacity reduction gradually.

Which Hubs Are Hit? 40 Airports Facing Cuts

The list of affected airports includes some of the nation's busiest hubs, guaranteeing widespread disruption. These capacity reductions will fundamentally alter the travel landscape for millions of passengers.

Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Boston Logan, Chicago O'Hare, and all three major New York City-area airports (LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark) are on the list. Los Angeles International, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Denver International are also facing reductions.

The flight reductions will impact schedules between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. However, there is some relief for global travellers, as international flights will be exempt from the cuts, according to a source.

A final list of airports and the FAA order with further details is still being finalised and is expected to be issued on Thursday. Travellers should closely monitor updates as the restrictions begin to take effect this week.

Why the FAA Is Grounding Thousands of Flights

This drastic measure is a direct response to growing operational strain. The FAA's sole role is to ensure the skies remain as safe as possible.

Addressing the unprecedented move, Administrator Bedford was clear about the intent. 'Reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations... is about where the pressure is and how to really deviate the pressure', Bedford explained during the press conference.

That 'pressure' is the key factor. Duffy noted that the action is being taken to 'reduce the risk profile in the national airspace', citing staffing pressures expected to worsen during the shutdown.

The announcement follows a stark warning from Duffy earlier in the week. He had stated that the FAA would be forced to shut down airspace in some areas if the shutdown continues into next week.

An 'Unprecedented' Move to Keep Skies Safe

The move to proactively cut capacity on this scale is unheard of. Bedford, a 35-year industry veteran, confirmed he has never seen this happen before.

Both officials stressed that the decision is based on data and early indicators, not a specific incident. They emphasised that this is a proactive safety measure to prevent deterioration.

'We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent... things from deteriorating', Bedford added. 'The system is extremely safe today will be extremely safe tomorrow'.

Airlines are already bracing for the impact. United Airlines stated that its long-haul international and hub-to-hub flights would not be affected. The airline also confirmed that customers seeking a refund for any flight can get one, including those with non-refundable or basic economy tickets.

The FAA will be forced to reduce air traffic by 10% due to the Democrats shutdown.



If you're traveling next week, get ready for a complete shtshow.



pic.twitter.com/l7TUSyzVZj — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 5, 2025

The airline industry is working to adapt to the mandate. Airlines for America, a major trade association, said, 'We are working with the federal government to understand all details of the new reduction mandate and will strive to mitigate impacts to passengers and shippers'.

The cuts will be applied proportionately to each airline's schedule, though the FAA said it would consider factors like airlines that operate less-than-daily service at an airport. This approach acknowledges that there is 'no perfect solution', according to Bedford.

The White House has acknowledged the severity of the restrictions. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump is aware of the FAA restrictions.

Full List of Airports That Will See Cuts: