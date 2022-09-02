A British couple managed to raise tens of thousands of pounds to prevent a local African football team from going bust.

Crispin Mason-Jones and his wife, Dr. Ellie Bond, have helped a local sports club in the remote community of Mfuwe in Zambia. The cause was especially close to Bond's heart since she was born in Zambia.

Mason-Jones, 60, is a retired architect from Newcastle, UK while his wife is a doctor. The two had travelled to the region to offer their services. Bond was on a sabbatical from her role as a palliative care specialist when she got word of the football team's troubles. She then decided to do whatever she could to help the team.

They have since delivered £1,000 worth of black-and-white strips and 21 pairs of junior football boots to the under-15 side. The boys used to play barefoot on the local ground.

"It feels good. This is my first ever pair of boots. I supported Man Utd, my team will be Newcastle Utd now," 14-year-old Bished Njolovu, told The Mirror.

Patrick, senior team manager for the last five years, spoke about how the couple's effort has come as a ray of hope for the players. "We could not afford transport to our games because they were so far away. We would walk the streets asking for money, but it was very expensive for the bus and fuel," he said.

"Sometimes we travel four hours there and four hours back which is very difficult. Now we are guaranteed to get to all our games and have the new kit as well," he added.

He also explained how the game has saved the boys and the girls from taking to nefarious activities. "Through football they keep fit and have something to fill their lives," he added.

"This is a dream come true, a light which has shone in the darkness thanks to the people from England." The financial aid encouraged women to also come forward, and now they also have a women's football team.

"Our sponsors from Newcastle wanted to support women's football and asked if there was a women's team. So we are all very happy that there is one now," said Mason-Jones.

It was not just the couple who contributed to help the club, but their friends from Newcastle and family members also did their bit to give wings to the dreams of these youngsters.