The British Embassy in Baghdad has called upon the British public for project bids to protect human rights in Iraq. The call for financial support comes after the Iraqi Government re-introduced two draft laws that threatened the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protests in Iraq.

INSM Foundation for Digital Rights in Iraq and Amnesty International revealed that the authorities have re-implemented draft laws that criminalise those who criticise or mock governmental figures. This law also makes peaceful assembly of the people in Iraq illegal.

This proposed draft Law on Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Assembly, allows Iraqi authorities to arbitrarily prosecute members of the public that refuse to align their "public morals" with their current leading Head of State, Abdul Latif Rashid.

The second law sets out to launch a Ministry of Interior-led campaign that targets "indecent content" online. Under the proposed Law on Cybercrimes, those who post content that is thought to undermine the county's supreme economic, political, military or security interests will face a fine of up to 50 million Iraqi Dinars – equivalent to almost $40,000.

Those who are persecuted for "indecent content", could also face a sentence of up to life imprisonment.

This year, a court in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ordered the closure of the Rasan Organisation for its "activities in the field of homosexuality". Rasan Organisation, which was founded by Ms Tanya Kemal Darwesh, is a non-governmental human rights organisation that aims to protect the lives of women and the LGBTQ+ community.

A court in Sulaimani has ordered the closure of Rasan Organisation, accused of promoting 'homosexuality'. Founded by a woman with close ties to the PUK, the organization has been forced to maintain a low profile following extensive backlash on social media.



Rasan Organisation was the only organisation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that was willing to vocally support and protect the rights and lives of the LGBTQ+ community. Rasan Organisation also worked closely with women who were victims of domestic violence.

The UN statistics suggest that 46 per cent of unmarried women in Iraq are subjected to at least one form of gender-based violence at the hands of their spouse. These forms include emotional, physical, or sexual violence.

Marwa Abdul Redha, a lawyer who worked on gender-based violence cases told reporters: "The social values and customs consider it shameful for the woman to file a complaint against her husband or her brother. Even if she did file a case, as soon as her family hears about it, she'll drop it."

The Deputy Middle East Director at Human Rights Watch said: "Shuttering Rasan is not only an attack on civil society in Kurdistan but is also a direct threat to the lives and wellbeing of the vulnerable people they support... the government has sent a clear message that it does not respect freedom of association."

The abolishment of human rights organisations in Iraq will be hugely detrimental to women, young girls, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The abolishment of human rights NGOs will inherently lead to the closure of underground refuge spaces that have been created by the NGOs.

An anonymous Iraqi comedian, who has been prosecuted by an Iraqi court for posting "indecent content" told Amnesty International: "I am no longer able to make fun of a party, or the state, or a public figure ... or the state of the roads, water, schools, or bridges. Why? Because it all belongs to the [political] parties."

To protect human rights and the freedom of expression in Iraq, the British Embassy in Baghdad are welcoming project bids that focus on delivering sustainable and meaningful change, together with projects that are interested in action-oriented proposals and concrete outcomes.

Project proposals that support the military, religious affairs, construction activities, capital costs or staff salaries will not be recognised.

The British Embassy will donate £70,000 to the projects. The projects will be put in place on 1 October 2023 and must be completed by 31 March 2024.