30 members of the Just Stop Oil activist group returned to the City of London at 8am, following the arrest of 23 protestors on 3rd May. The protestors, once again, marched to the Houses of Parliament to show their opposition to the new anti-protest legislation.

The campaigners set out to protest the Public Order legislation, as it was put in place on Thursday morning, and demanded that the "UK Government immediately halt all new licences and all new consents for fossil fuels".

On Wednesday, 55 protestors walked from the Shell Centre to Parliament Square, holding signs and large orange banners that read 'Just Stop Oil'. Shortly after 10am, the march was intercepted by police officers who implemented a Section 12 public order notice, ordering the protestors off the road.

The protestors continue to chant: "Free Marcus! Free Morgan!" After the pair of campaigners were recently sentenced to a combined total of 5 years and 7 months in prison.

The new Public Order Act allows UK police officers to charge a person with offences related to 'locking on'. 'Locking on' refers to a person attaching themselves to another person, piece of land, or object. Charges can also be implemented if a person disrupts 'major transport works' or interferes with infrastructure.

How the Public Order Act will protect the public from disruptive protests ⤵️ — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) May 2, 2023

The Home Office stated that the new legislation will "give police the powers to prevent disruption at major sporting and cultural events taking place this summer in England and Wales."

Over the past year, Just Stop Oil have used colourful powders and liquids to deface well known art works, and have disrupted sporting events, to raise awareness of their campaign.

From today this peaceful picnic would be a crime, carrying a possible prison sentence. A 🧵 on the new Public Order Act and my personal view on it. (1/8)

📸Jai Sandhu pic.twitter.com/1qIsuufUCG — Dr Abi Perrin (@PerrinAbi) May 3, 2023

Grant Shapps, MP and Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security & Net Zero, responded to the new legislation in a tweet that read: 'The Public Order Act will stop anarchist climate activists and others from putting lives at risk. We've toughened up sentences for guerrilla tactics of these groups and given the police the powers to just stop the chaos.'

Today, a spokesperson from Just Stop Oil said: "The new Public Order Bill came into effect today, and from today onwards it is no longer allowed to march peacefully to demonstrate anything."

"Come to parliament square 7am every day Monday to Friday", the Just Stop Oil spokesperson added.

The planned protests are expected to continue over the following weekend, which coincides with the coronation of King Charles III. Security measures have already increased to protect the monarch from the threat of anti-monarchists and climate change protests, with over 1,000 police officers being employed on the streets of London this weekend.