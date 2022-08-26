A 34-year-old British OnlyFans model who makes thousands of pounds every month has now been able to buy a Lamborghini for herself.

Bonnie Locket, a young millionaire from Surrey, shared the story about her latest purchase on her Instagram account. She has bought a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. She had to pay £350,000 for the car, a trade-up from her Ferrari California T.

"It's the best-looking car I've ever seen and it's a great investment too as only 500 have been made, so will go up in value," said Locket, who has more than 2 million followers on the platform.

A video shared on Instagram shows Locket jumping up and down in excitement after finalising the purchase. "It's quite nice to have [this car] so I can go unnoticed when I haven't got my hair and make-up done and I'd rather not have the attention," she added.

The video has more than 206,000 views and over 9,800 likes. Her followers also seemed happy for her, writes The Mirror.

"Congratulations on your new car...welcome to the Lamborghini club! Enjoy her she's a beauty!" commented a user. The other users, however, were not too pleased with her display of wealth with some users accusing her of "exploitation."

"Shame society elevates such women who have no talent other than flaunting their plastic bodies. This isn't empowerment or freedom this is wilful exploitation but women too ignorant to realise. No talent not even attractive," wrote one user.

But Locket does not pay heed to such comments and plans to keep stripping "until her 70s." She makes between £150,000 and £250,000 per month through her OnlyFans account. She also recently featured on ITV's Getting Filthy Rich alongside Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

"Getting your kit off isn't just for youngsters and anyone who says otherwise is deluded, who gets to say what's attractive and what isn't?" I love my job, I never want to stop working and doing what I do," she said.