Lola Mason, who became a mother in her teens, was struggling to make ends meet when she decided to switch careers and become an OnlyFans model.

She has been raking in millions since joining the platform. In a video posted on TikTok, the 27-year-old woman revealed that she used to think her life was always going to be a struggle due to a spinal deformity, which made a 9–5 job really difficult.

She decided to become a cam girl at 18, but the struggles just did not end. Life changed for the better only after she joined OnlyFans as Mama Plugs.

In the TikTok video that has now gained more than 5,000 likes, she wrote: "I wish I could tell 17-year-old; teen mum disabled me that one day she'll be a successful model that's earned 7 figures, bought a five-bed house at 24 and owns her dream cars..."

Mason claims that she has been able to make seven figures since she joined OnlyFans. She is also in the process of buying several properties, which she plans to rent out to young, struggling families.

Speaking to the Daily Star about her success, she said that it did not come easily and that she spent years in the sex industry before she was able to sort her life out.

"My life before sex work was like most other teen mums in the UK, it was hard and, with added issues of a spinal deformity, daily tasks were hard," she said.

"I couldn't work due to my backbone issues, I was constantly in pain and on a high dose of morphine for years," she added.

Mason has not forgotten the family that helped her when she was struggling in her early 20s. She said: "I buy food or clothing items for charities and food banks a lot, especially the one that helped me one Christmas when I was 20 and struggling."

OnlyFans is a platform that allows users to share racy videos and photos with their subscribers for a certain amount. The platform has allowed many of its users to turn their lives around since its launch in 2016.