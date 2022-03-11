A 55-year-old nurse from England named Wendy Warrington has taken unpaid leave from the National Health Service (NHS) to travel to Poland and help Ukrainians in need of medical assistance.

Millions of civilians have left their war-torn country to flee to safety in the last three weeks. The refugees have taken shelter in countries such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova.

Warrington is one of the hundreds of people who have come forward to help Ukrainians in need. She said that she can speak Polish and will be travelling to Przemyśl city on March 13.

Przemyśl is seven miles away from the Ukrainian border. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have been crossing into Poland from Przemyśl every day.

Warrington, who hails from Bury in Greater Manchester, told The Sun that she felt "powerless," and wanted to do something to help. She has even managed to collect £4,500 cash through donations to help Ukrainians.

"I am just an average, ordinary woman with kids and grandkids who is going over to help and trying to do what is right," she said.

"I just wanted to go to Poland and put my skills to good use. I'm nervous about going but feel it's the correct thing to do."

Wendy has worked for the NHS for more than three decades; she even has family in Poland. Her parents and grandparents were born in the country. "I can speak, read and write in Polish so that will be of benefit," she added.

"I felt powerless and useless being here, so I decided to help. They are under such tremendous pressure with little aid. Leaving my family is going to be the hardest part. My eldest grandchild has made me promise not to cross the Ukrainian border," she told the publications.

She says that she has been able to fund her travel on her own and has also received some help through donations. Two medical students will also be accompanying her to Poland.

"I am going to volunteer as a First Responder Nurse and Midwife and have been assigned two 3rd year medical students to assist me giving essential medical assistance," read the description on her JustGiving Facebook page.