British Woman Accused of Smuggling £1.2M of Cannabis Learns Local Language After Transfer From Riot-Hit Sri Lankan Prison
The former TUI flight attendant remains detained in Sri Lanka
Charlotte May Lee, a 22-year-old British woman accused of attempting to smuggle £1.2 million worth of drugs into Sri Lanka, is reportedly learning a local language after being transferred from a prison hit by deadly riots. The former flight attendant from south London was moved from Negombo Prison to Kuliyapitiya Prison following July violence that left at least 31 people dead, according to Sri Lankan police and British media reports.
The Daily Mirror reported on 25 October that concerns for Lee's safety prompted the transfer. Citing an unnamed source, the newspaper reported that Lee had been traumatised by the violence but was now 'coping well' and was learning the local language to help her communicate with fellow prisoners. The account has not been independently confirmed by Sri Lankan prison authorities.
Negombo Prison Riots Prompt Transfer
Lee's transfer follows clashes at Negombo Prison on 5 and 6 July involving rival groups of inmates and prison officers. Sri Lankan police said the death toll had risen to 31 by 14 July, comprising 21 prisoners and ten prison officers. Earlier reports had put the number at 30. Authorities launched an investigation into the unrest, which left numerous others injured.
The reported transfer comes as investigators continue examining the prison violence and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of inmates and prison officers. The Daily Mirror reported on 25 October that concerns for Lee's safety prompted her move to Kuliyapitiya, another prison in the region.
A source told the newspaper she had been traumatised by the violence but was now 'coping well'. The source said Lee was learning to speak the local language because communicating with other prisoners had previously been difficult. The account has not been independently confirmed by Sri Lankan prison authorities.
Why Was Charlotte May Lee Arrested in Sri Lanka?
Lee was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in May 2025 after arriving from Bangkok, Thailand. Sri Lankan authorities allegedly discovered 46kg of a substance described as 'kush' in vacuum-sealed packages inside her two suitcases.
The suspected drugs were reportedly valued at approximately £1.2 million. Lee has denied knowing they were in her luggage, claiming someone planted them while she was staying in Bangkok.
Speaking to the BBC in May 2025, she said she had travelled to Sri Lanka to renew her Thai visa. She also described sharing a cell with five other women and sleeping on a thin mattress on the concrete floor.
Her lawyer, Sampath Perera, previously told ITV News that she was trying her best to cope with detention. Recent reports say Lee remains on remand without formal charges and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. There has been no publicly confirmed conviction.
Sri Lankan Prison Conditions and Lee's Legal Situation
Negombo Prison was severely overcrowded when the riots began. According to reports, the facility, built for about 650 prisoners, was holding approximately 2,400 people.
Sri Lanka's justice minister, Harshana Nanayakkara, attributed the violence to rival groups linked to organised crime and drug trafficking. Prisoners' rights campaigners also identified overcrowding and poor conditions as contributing concerns.
According to the Mirror's source, Lee remains eager to return to Britain but recognises that her case is still unresolved. Lee has been detained since May 2025 and continues to deny knowing about the suspected drugs allegedly found in her luggage.
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