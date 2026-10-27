Charlotte May Lee, a 22-year-old British woman accused of attempting to smuggle £1.2 million worth of drugs into Sri Lanka, is reportedly learning a local language after being transferred from a prison hit by deadly riots. The former flight attendant from south London was moved from Negombo Prison to Kuliyapitiya Prison following July violence that left at least 31 people dead, according to Sri Lankan police and British media reports.

The Daily Mirror reported on 25 October that concerns for Lee's safety prompted the transfer. Citing an unnamed source, the newspaper reported that Lee had been traumatised by the violence but was now 'coping well' and was learning the local language to help her communicate with fellow prisoners. The account has not been independently confirmed by Sri Lankan prison authorities.

Negombo Prison Riots Prompt Transfer

Lee's transfer follows clashes at Negombo Prison on 5 and 6 July involving rival groups of inmates and prison officers. Sri Lankan police said the death toll had risen to 31 by 14 July, comprising 21 prisoners and ten prison officers. Earlier reports had put the number at 30. Authorities launched an investigation into the unrest, which left numerous others injured.

Charlotte May Lee est britannique et elle a 22 ans. Elle travaillait comme hôtesse de l'air chez TUI. Le metier permet de voyager, mais il ne paye pas tres bien.Là où les equipages se contentent de faire passer des cigarettes, des telephones ou des parfums en détaxe, Charlotte decide de frapper un grand coup.En 2025, elle arrive à l'aéroport de Columbo, Sri Lanka, avec deux valises pesant 46 kg au total. Elle venait de Thaïlande. Quand les douaniers ouvrent les bagages, ils étaient pleins de cannabis synthétique. Il y en avait 23 kg par valise, la limite de la compagnie aerienne, et meme pas de place pour des effets personnels.Charlotte a dit que la drogue n'est pas à elle. La, il faut peut-etre s'arrêter une seconde.Il y a des gens qu'on arrête avec 50 capsules de drogue insérées dans leur rectum et, quand on leur pose des questions, ils répondent : ce n'est pas à moi !!!Quand ils sont arrêtés à l'étranger, les Britanniques ont deux excuses toutes prêtes : - Ce n'est pas à moi, on a du la mettre dans mes valises à mon insu - On m'a forcé à faire ce trafic sous la menaceLe problème c'est que les douaniers connaissent bien le modus operandi des trafiquants et savent que ceux-ci travaillent avec des passeurs naïfs qu'ils payent et qui savent ce qu'ils font. Ils n'ont pas l'historique de placer de la drogue dans des bagages au hasard, ni menacer des étrangers pour les forcer à travailler pour eux.Ces excuses sont pathétiques et plus on les répète, plus on aggrave son cas. Franchement, même ton avocat, il est gêné de répéter cela devant le juge. Chez-eux, il y a une différence entre le Blanc qui trafique de la drogue et le Blanc qui trafique de la drogue tout en les prennant pour des cons.Ces dernières années, les barons de la drogue ont une grosse liste d'attente de jeunes qui veulent tenter leur chance. Le deal est simple : ils passent la drogue au travers de frontières internationales. Si le coup réussit, ils ont 50'000 dollars pour faire du shopping. A eux le dernier iPhone, le sac LVMH et l'Instagram qui se remplit de photos Life Style. Si ça ne marche pas, c'est la prison miteuse, ou la pendaison.Malgré les risques, beaucoup veulent tenter leur chance.Charlotte est aujourd'hui à la prison de Negombo. Rien qu'au nom, tu sais que tu n'as pas envie d'y aller. La famille a dit aux médias : "ils l'ont mise dans une cellule et l'ont oubliée". En fait, c'est un peu cela le principe de la prison.A Negombo, il y a eu des émeutes cet été. Bilan : 28 morts. Charlotte ne fait pas partie des morts, mais elle a eu du spectacle. L'histoire avait commencé par le meurtre d'un informateur. Il ne faut pas trop parler à Negombo.A suivre... — Aldo Sterone (@AldoSterone111) October 26, 2026

The reported transfer comes as investigators continue examining the prison violence and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of inmates and prison officers. The Daily Mirror reported on 25 October that concerns for Lee's safety prompted her move to Kuliyapitiya, another prison in the region.

A source told the newspaper she had been traumatised by the violence but was now 'coping well'. The source said Lee was learning to speak the local language because communicating with other prisoners had previously been difficult. The account has not been independently confirmed by Sri Lankan prison authorities.

Why Was Charlotte May Lee Arrested in Sri Lanka?

Lee was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in May 2025 after arriving from Bangkok, Thailand. Sri Lankan authorities allegedly discovered 46kg of a substance described as 'kush' in vacuum-sealed packages inside her two suitcases.

The suspected drugs were reportedly valued at approximately £1.2 million. Lee has denied knowing they were in her luggage, claiming someone planted them while she was staying in Bangkok.

Speaking to the BBC in May 2025, she said she had travelled to Sri Lanka to renew her Thai visa. She also described sharing a cell with five other women and sleeping on a thin mattress on the concrete floor.

Her lawyer, Sampath Perera, previously told ITV News that she was trying her best to cope with detention. Recent reports say Lee remains on remand without formal charges and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. There has been no publicly confirmed conviction.

Sri Lankan Prison Conditions and Lee's Legal Situation

Negombo Prison was severely overcrowded when the riots began. According to reports, the facility, built for about 650 prisoners, was holding approximately 2,400 people.

Sri Lanka's justice minister, Harshana Nanayakkara, attributed the violence to rival groups linked to organised crime and drug trafficking. Prisoners' rights campaigners also identified overcrowding and poor conditions as contributing concerns.

According to the Mirror's source, Lee remains eager to return to Britain but recognises that her case is still unresolved. Lee has been detained since May 2025 and continues to deny knowing about the suspected drugs allegedly found in her luggage.