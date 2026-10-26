Ohio's largest newspaper has broken its own ban on major-race endorsements to back Democrat Amy Acton for governor, after condemning Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign advert featuring Acton's estranged mother as 'vile' and 'weaponizing' her alleged childhood sexual abuse.

The Plain Dealer announced on 25 October it was reversing its policy against endorsements in contests for governor, US Senate and president. The paper had previously said it would focus on down-ballot races, especially judicial contests.

The newspaper said Ramaswamy's advert 'weaponizes' the childhood sexual abuse Acton says she suffered. It called the advert 'vile' and said a candidate who used childhood sexual abuse as a weapon had 'crossed a line'.

Ramaswamy's campaign released the advert earlier this month. It featured Donna Arthur, Acton's estranged mother, calling Acton a liar and saying she had a 'serious problem'.

Arthur did not mention the sexual abuse allegations in the advert. She said Acton 'lies about her past' and urged Ohioans not to vote for her.

Why the Plain Dealer Acted

The Plain Dealer had announced months earlier that it would not endorse candidates for governor, US Senate or president. It said it would instead focus on down-ballot contests, especially judicial races.

The editorial board said readers had asked it to reconsider after the advert controversy. 'We made our endorsement policy to serve our readers,' it wrote. 'We cannot let it become a reason to remain silent when we believe Ohio faces a choice this consequential.'

The board said its support for Acton was not based only on Ramaswamy's advert. It praised her record as Ohio's health director during the COVID-19 pandemic, her nonprofit work and her campaign travels across the state.

The Allegations at the Centre

Acton has said her stepfather sexually abused her between the ages of nine and 12. Court records cited by ABC News say charges were filed against him, he pleaded not guilty and fled before trial. He died in 2004.

The allegations have never been tested at trial. That matters, particularly because Arthur disputes Acton's account and Ramaswamy says the advert concerns Acton's truthfulness rather than abuse.

Ramaswamy told reporters his campaign produced the advert. 'We ran an ad about lying,' he said. 'Amy Acton is lying. She has been lying this entire campaign about me, about her record, about her history in this state.'

His campaign spokesperson, Connie Luck, accused Acton of being a 'serial fabulist'. The Acton campaign rejects that characterisation.

Republican Split Over the Ad

The advert has drawn criticism from all five living former full-term Ohio governors, three Republicans and two Democrats.

Incumbent Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, called the advert 'deeply, deeply troubling' and said Ramaswamy's campaign needed to take it down. He did not withdraw his endorsement.

Former Governor Bob Taft, also a Republican, said the advert 'really exceeds the bounds of human decency'.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly defended the advert, describing it as 'very powerful' and Arthur as 'very smart'. Vice President JD Vance said he was 'a little bit disgusted' by Republicans criticising it.

Acton Responds to the Controversy

Acton addressed the controversy at a Cleveland rally on 24 October. 'My opponent has chosen to exploit, intentionally, my childhood, to save his struggling campaign,' she said. 'But it's not going to work.'

She later told ABC News that Trump and Vance should 'look at the facts'. She said her job was to work with people across the political divide rather than 'making' problems.

Ramaswamy's campaign dismissed the endorsement. Spokesperson Evan Machan wrote that anyone who thought Chris Quinn's paper would not back 'the liberal in this race' was fooling themselves.

What Happens Next

The advert controversy has coincided with a shift in the race's outlook. Polls have shown movement towards Acton, while the Cook Political Report changed its classification from toss-up to 'lean Democrat'.

The Plain Dealer urged Ohioans to 'stand with decency' and vote for Acton on 3 November. Ramaswamy's campaign, meanwhile, says the election should be about Acton's credibility.