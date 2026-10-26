Finnish League of Legends world champion Lauri 'Cyanide' Happonen died on 31 July 2026, aged 31, according to a death confirmation reported in Finland. His death became public on Monday, 26 October, almost three months later.

The news prompted tributes from former teammates and Fnatic, the organisation he helped win the game's first World Championship.

Earlier that July, Happonen had appeared in a League of Legends Classic showmatch alongside familiar figures from the game's early competitive years. His appearance is now part of the memories being shared by those who knew him.

Neither a cause of death nor details of the circumstances have been publicly disclosed.

Why Lauri 'Cyanide' Happonen's Death Became Public Months Later

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported the death after receiving confirmation from Finland's Digital and Population Data Services Agency, known as the DVV.

The agency confirmation, as described in the report, established the date of death as 31 July. The news was subsequently shared widely on 26 October.

That gap in reporting has attracted attention, but it does not explain why the public learnt of his death months afterwards. No explanation for the timing was provided in the account. There is no verified basis for explaining the delay or speculating about how he died.

Fnatic acknowledged the news in a tribute on X, recognising the achievement that had made Happonen part of its history. The organisation described him as the youngest player ever to win the World Championship, noting that he claimed the title at 16.

'He leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten,' the team wrote.

The timing also drew attention to his recent reunion with former colleagues. He had joined a League of Legends Classic showmatch in July, although the exact date was not established in the available report. That meeting would later feature prominently in a former teammate's tribute.

How Lauri 'Cyanide' Happonen Became a 'League of Legends' Champion

Born on 15 November 1994, Happonen was known to esports audiences by the competitive name Cyanide.

The Finnish player made his reputation with Fnatic, playing as a jungler during the formative years of professional League of Legends. His association with the team ran from 2011 to 2014.

His most enduring result came in 2011, when Fnatic won the inaugural League of Legends World Championship. Happonen was 16 and, according to Fnatic's tribute, became the youngest player to win the competition.

His victory helped establish the organisation's standing in European competitive gaming.

For fans who followed that early period, Cyanide was not simply a name attached to a trophy. His success was closely bound to Fnatic's rise in European competition.

He played alongside Enrique 'xPeke' Cedeño Martínez and Bora 'YellOwStaR' Kim, two teammates associated with the club's early history.

Fnatic's achievements did not stop with that first world title. The team collected three European league championships across 2013 and 2014, with Happonen part of the line-up.

It also reached the semi-finals of the 2013 World Championship, another international milestone during his time with the organisation.

After leaving Fnatic, Happonen joined Origen, where he again played alongside xPeke. He later withdrew from professional competition. His career remained associated with the first major tournaments of European League of Legends. He had helped establish its early competitive reputation.

Former Teammates Remember Lauri 'Cyanide' Happonen

One of the most personal tributes came from YellOwStaR, who recalled spending more than two and a half years as Happonen's teammate. Their relationship, he made clear, went beyond professional results and the demands of competition.

'Lauri was so much more than a teammate,' he wrote.

YellOwStaR remembered the ordinary time they had spent together, not just the matches. He described Happonen as 'one of the kindest, most genuine souls' he had known. Such recollections offered a different picture from the public record of tournament wins and team changes.

Supporters also responded to the announcement. One fan described Happonen as an important figure during the early years of League of Legends competition and a major part of Fnatic's history.

'31 is devastatingly young,' the supporter wrote, reflecting the disbelief expressed following the news.

YellOwStaR returned to the July showmatch in his tribute. He said it had given the former teammates a chance to see each other again, without knowing that it would become their final meeting. Happonen, he recalled, 'was still full of dreams, plans, and projects for the future.'