Three-year-old soccer player Nevada was reportedly escorted from a youth game in Florida after his family said police were called over complaints that he was keeping possession of the ball for too long. The incident unfolded during an i9 Sports league match in Winter Park, where Nevada was playing against children around five years old.

Videos shared by his family show the toddler repeatedly controlling the ball and scoring as adults watched from the sidelines. 'They really called the police on a 3-year-old because he had the ball too much,' Nevada's father said in the video.

Family Says Police Escorted Them From Soccer Field

The family says the league issued a trespass notice before officers escorted them away from the field in front of other children and spectators. In the video, Nevada's father questions why adults had become involved over his son playing soccer, while the officer tells the family they need to leave and that the league office would contact them. The family later said it received a refund for its 2026 fall registration.

The family reportedly said the league removed Nevada after opposing parents complained that other children could not take the ball from him. Police have not publicly confirmed who made the call or what information officers were given, while i9 Sports has not publicly commented on the incident. The available reports do not independently establish that police involvement was specifically prompted by Nevada holding the ball for too long.

Nevada Was Playing Against Older Children

Nevada, who is three, was playing against children who were around five years old. A caption on a video shared by the family on TikTok claimed: 'The league kicked Nevada out because every week no one could take the ball from him some of the parents for the other team didn't feel that it was fair mind you he is a 3 year old playing with 5 years old.'

Videos posted by his family show him dribbling past opponents, retaining possession and scoring goals during the game. His family said he was substituted several times during a roughly 30-minute game but still scored multiple goals, claiming he found the net 10 times in one match.

Parents from the opposing team can be heard saying the youngster was 'trying to put on a show'.

Nevada's mother also addressed the adults gathered near the field. 'Those grown-ups huddled up talking about my son... but he ain't doing nothing but playing soccer,' she said.

Nevada's Soccer Videos Spread Online

Nevada has previously appeared in soccer highlight videos shared by his family on TikTok. Some of his clips have reportedly been picked up by sports-focused accounts including House of Highlights and ESPN FC.

A separate update shared by the family since the incident shows Nevada being taught how to pass the ball.

The family's videos have since spread across social media, with the incident drawing attention to the challenges youth football leagues can face when there are significant differences in ability between young players. For now, the circumstances surrounding the police call and the league's decision to remove the family have not been publicly explained by either i9 Sports or local police.