Australian musician G Flip has spoken publicly following their separation from 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause, saying they will always love their former partner and cherish the memories they shared.

The 33-year-old posted a statement on Instagram on Monday, 26 October, hours after Stause, 45, announced their breakup in an emotional video. G Flip said their 'head and heart' felt heavy and asked supporters to respect their privacy while they processed the separation.

Stause said the pair had agreed to handle the split with love and respect, adding that she remained in love with G Flip. She also admitted she did not have all the information about why the relationship had ended. TMZ, citing sources close to the musician, reported that G Flip made the decision to end the relationship. Neither has publicly confirmed who initiated the separation or explained the reasons for it.

G Flip Asks for Privacy After Breakup

In their statement, G Flip wrote: 'I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.'

The musician added that their 'head and heart' were feeling 'very heavy' and said they were not ready to discuss the breakup. They thanked supporters and asked them to respect the couple's privacy during a difficult period.

Their response followed Stause's Instagram video, in which she described the announcement as a 'humbling update' for fans who had followed their relationship. She became tearful as she admitted feeling 'a little bit of a failure' and said she needed time to heal.

Stause explained that she wanted to address the separation herself instead of issuing a written statement. She said she did not have all the answers but believed she would eventually understand what had happened. She also wished happiness for both of them.

Her comments did not establish who made the final decision. The claim that G Flip initiated the split comes from TMZ's reporting, based on unnamed sources close to the musician, and remains unconfirmed by either party.

How Their Relationship Developed

The couple reportedly met at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in 2021. They made their relationship public during the season five reunion of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' in May 2022. Stause later appeared in G Flip's music video for 'Get Me Outta Here.'

They held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2023, which was reported as not legally binding. The couple subsequently celebrated their relationship with a ceremony in Australia in July 2024 and another at a Los Angeles castle in July 2025.

They had also spoken publicly about their hopes of starting a family. Stause discussed undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF), while reports have also covered their consideration of adoption. Neither has said these plans contributed to the breakup, and there is no confirmed evidence linking them to the separation.

Why the Couple Separated Remains Unclear

The breakup ends a relationship that attracted attention through social media, interviews and Stause's reality television career. Both have expressed continued affection for one another while asking for privacy.

Stause's admission that she does not have all the information about the reasons for the separation leaves key questions unanswered. Although TMZ reported that G Flip made the decision to end the relationship, that account has not been publicly confirmed by the former couple.

Neither has provided a full explanation for the split.