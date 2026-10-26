A West Virginia child abuse investigation has led to felony charges against an Evans couple accused of mistreating three children for years.

Jackson County sheriff's officials announced the arrests on Monday, 26 October, identifying Erica Lynn Sayre, 45, and Clifford Gale Sayre, 46.

The children, whose biological parents had died, described repeated violence, deprivation and humiliating punishments inside the home, according to investigators. During an interview, one child became visibly distressed and told deputies, 'I can't go back to that home.'

Sheriff Ross H. Mellinger described the setting as a real-life 'House of Horrors' in a statement detailing the investigation. The account contains serious allegations, not findings of guilt. Both adults are facing criminal charges, and their cases must still be resolved through the courts.

West Virginia Child Abuse Allegations Describe Years of Punishment

Investigators said the children reported being struck repeatedly and strangled, alongside restrictions on food, water and toilet access. The alleged mistreatment extended beyond physical attacks.

Deputies were told that dirty cat litter was emptied onto beds and dog faeces placed on the children's belongings.

According to the sheriff's account, the children were also made to run barefoot on a gravel driveway as punishment. They described being forced to put a dirty sock in their mouths. Such details form part of the children's reported testimony and have not been tested in court.

Some allegations involved injuries that went untreated. One child said an electronic device was used to strike her head, leaving a bleeding wound. She claimed she was denied medical attention afterwards.

Investigators also described reports of children being hit with household objects hard enough to cause substantial bleeding.

Another child alleged that she was threatened with death if she contacted Child Protective Services (CPS). Authorities have not disclosed when that alleged warning was made.

The children also spoke about their deceased biological parents. Deputies said they had been subjected to repeated taunts concerning the deaths. The circumstances of those deaths, and how the children came to live with the Sayres, have not been publicly explained.

One child told investigators that she wanted a normal life after years of alleged mistreatment. Her account was among several statements gathered during interviews, according to the sheriff's office.

West Virginia Child Abuse Investigation Examines Both Adults' Roles

Although the allegations concern a shared household, investigators distinguish between the couple's alleged actions. Erica Sayre is accused of inflicting much of the physical mistreatment.

Clifford Sayre allegedly witnessed repeated abuse without intervening, according to the sheriff's office.

One child described an incident involving a forced haircut. She alleged that Clifford restrained her hands while Erica cut her hair with a razor blade, causing an injury.

During an interview, one child reportedly described the household by saying 'because mom hits us and Gale lets her'.

Investigators said the children's statements corroborated one another on important details. Deputies also documented scars they considered consistent with portions of the reported abuse.

That evidence may support aspects of their accounts, but its existence does not establish every allegation or determine criminal responsibility.

The sheriff's office conducted interviews in coordination with child protection authorities and a child advocacy centre, according to reports of its findings. All three children have since been removed from the residence.

Erica Sayre faces three counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Clifford Sayre faces three counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. Each therefore faces six felony counts, although the charges against them are not identical.

Local reporting on 26 October said the couple had posted bond. Erica Sayre was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on 20 November, while Clifford's hearing was listed for 26 October. The outcome of Clifford's scheduled hearing was not established in the reports reviewed.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. The allegations against them will require examination through the legal process, including scrutiny of the children's accounts and the evidence investigators gathered.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the children's ages or their current placements in the available reports. What officials have confirmed is that the three children are no longer living in the home where they reported years of alleged mistreatment.