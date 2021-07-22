Britney Spears has at least one thing to be thankful for amid her conservatorship battle, and that is being allowed to be on the driver's seat again.

The pop star is said to be "very happy" that her conservatorship permitted her to drive again. A source claimed that she "is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

Over the weekend, the 39-year old was spotted at the wheel of her white Mercedes cruising around Los Angeles with boyfriend Sam Asghari on the passenger's seat. A bodyguard accompanied them at the back.

Read more Britney Spears drives around LA with boyfriend Sam Asghari amid conservatorship battle

Spears reportedly also feels "blessed" at the positive turn of events in her conservatorship battle. On July 14, Judge Brenda Penny granted her permission to hire attorney Mathew Rosengart to represent her after her former court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham III resigned.

"She likes the court developments so far. She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship," the insider told People.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor-turned-skilled litigator, said he intends to speed things up in the process of removing Spears' father as co-conservator of her estate. He intends to keep the promise he made to the court and to the singer during the July 14th hearing.

He shared that he and his team are working on a petition to remove the 69-year old unless he resigns first. The attorney expressed his gratitude to the singer "for her courage and for her strength." He also thanked the judge "for her courtesy in welcoming" him and his firm into the case.

"And I also want to thank Britney Spears fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming from coast to coast and literally throughout the world," Rosengart told reporters waiting outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, after a hearing today thanking Britney for her courage, Judge Penny, and the fans. He and his firm are working on a petition to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship unless he resigns first. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/8ouQ1YQN42 — Gretel Truong (@greteltruong) July 19, 2021

Spears has been outspoken in court about her desire to remove her father from her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship. She said she wants an investigation into the abuse and wants her dad put to jail for making her life miserable all these years.