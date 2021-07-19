Britney Spears enjoyed a cruise around Los Angeles with her boyfriend Sam Asgari on Saturday, after she told the court in June that her conservatorship forbids her to drive around in her boyfriend's car.

A photo shared by Daily Mail showed the singer on the driver's seat of her white Mercedes with her boyfriend in the passenger seat and a bodyguard at the back.

Britney Spears was spotted DRIVING a car on 7/17/21 with Sam Asgari in the passenger seat! This is HUGE!!! It makes me SO HAPPY!! #FreeBritney #BritneySpeaks pic.twitter.com/HpuugRIavS — Arieah (@landin13342352) July 19, 2021

The 27-year-old Iranian actor shared a clip of the drive on his Instagram Stories, which showed the pop star singing along to her classic hit "Lonely."

Britney sings Lonely today !

Hey @britneyspears we miss your voice ! Love U ❤️‍?#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/b28s8Ea4jY — BritneyArmy Fr (@fr_britney) July 18, 2021

The afternoon cruise came after Spears pleaded with the court in June to end her 13-year conservatorship. She complained of its "abusive" nature and claimed that it prevents her from doing things she wants to do, including for Asghari to be able to drive her in his car. She also claimed it prevents her from having children with her boyfriend.

Read more Britney Spears' 10 shocking statements in emotional hearing about 'abusive' conservatorship

Days prior to the drive, the "Toxic" singer blasted her family, including younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask," she wrote.

Read more Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn breaks silence over shocking conservatorship hearing

She then seemed to take a swipe at her sister, who shared her support in a video as she wrote, "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support...there's nothing worse than that!!!!"

"How dare the people you love the most say anything at all ... did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE ... did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again ... NO ... so if you're reading this and you know who you are ... and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!" she continued and asked to "Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny."

The 30-year-old actress spoke up about her sister's conservatorship after the court hearing in June. She said she is now able to speak freely about it now that the singer has made it public. She also defended herself and said she has supported Spears long before the birth of the #FreeBritney hashtag.