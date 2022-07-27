Authorities in the UK have urged people to limit their water usage as the country faces its driest weather since 1976.

The officials are expected to declare a drought in August if the condition does not improve and the temperatures continue to rise.

According to the Environment Agency, most parts of England have moved into a "Prolonged Dry Weather" status. This comes after the agency held a meeting with government representatives, water companies, Water UK, the NFU and environmental protection groups on Monday.

"As we continue to see extremely high demand, we are urging everyone to carefully consider the amount they are using given the unprecedented conditions," said Harvey Bradshaw, EA executive director for the environment.

Bradshaw, however, warned that there are no plans yet to restrict the usage of water for essential purposes. He urged people to do their bit as the rivers in UK are running at exceptionally low levels.

Below-average rainfall in recent months has led to low groundwater levels, dry soil, and low water levels in national reservoirs. The record-breaking heatwave that the UK faced last week has only increased the pressure on water resources.

Restrictions such as a temporary ban on hosepipe irrigation and water restrictions on households, farms, and businesses may be seen if the government implements a drought plan.

August and September are critical months for several parts of England, which could face localised hosepipe bans in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Manx Utilities on the Isle of Man has announced a hosepipe ban for residents from Friday, reports The Mirror. People who violate the ban could face prosecution and fines of up to £2,000.

The temperatures are expected to rise to a record-breaking 41C (106F) in parts of southern and central England on Tuesday as well. Meanwhile, the water industry has started a national water-saving campaign called Water's Worth Saving urging people to take actions to save water as the country braces for the coming dry weeks.